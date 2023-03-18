Biden administration quietly resumes deportations to Russia | American immigration





The Biden administration has quietly resumed deportations to Russia, an apparent reversal of the stance it took after Russia invaded Ukraine just over a year ago when such deportations were suspended, a learned the Guardian.

Immigration advocates were taken by surprise when a young Russian man, who came to the United States to flee Vladimir Putin’s efforts to mobilize citizens to fight in Ukraine, was abruptly deported over the weekend from the states United to Russia.

He was among several Russian asylum seekers, many of whom traveled to the United States last year, who are now terrified that the US government will send them back to Russia where they could face jail or be sent quickly to the front line, where Russia has seen tens of thousands of casualties.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remains committed to enforcing immigration laws with humanity, efficiency, and professionalism. Ice facilitates the transfer and removal of non-nationals via commercial airlines and charter flights to meet mission requirements, the federal agency said this week, adding: Ice makes removals to countries, including the Russia, in accordance with the country’s removal guidelines.

News of the resumption of deportations to Russia came just over a year after reports that the Biden administration had suspended deportation flights to Russia, Ukraine and seven other countries in Europe during of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is unclear when deportations to Russia resumed. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Migrants from Russia came to the United States thinking they could seek asylum and be protected from deportation because of the government’s stated position. Today, the apparent change in policy has confused migrants and their advocates, who have little time to plan.

Jennifer Scarborough, a Texas-based attorney whose clients include four Russian men who crossed the border into the United States from Mexico and sought asylum, is among those fighting political confusion . These men spoke of the fear of being conscripted to fight while seeking asylum.

Scarborough said Ice officials told her one of her clients was kicked out over the weekend and she explained that his legal and residency status means she has no doubts he has was taken to Russia.

I don’t know what will happen to him, Scarborough said. Russia has been incredibly vocal about its feelings towards the opposition. The mere fact that they fled Russia to come to the United States puts them in danger.

Two of Scarborough’s other clients remain in legal limbo as they effectively run out of options in their asylum applications. The men said during their respective credible fear interviews with immigration officials where asylum seekers must explain that there is a significant risk of persecution or torture if returned home that they fear to be drafted to fight in Ukraine and repercussions if they do not comply.

The Guardian retains the identity of the customers concerned, for fear of reprisals.

The immigration officers ruled that the fear of conscription did not meet the criteria for a credible determination of fear and they each appealed to an immigration judge, who agreed that they did not meet the criteria. criteria, Scarborough said.

Scarborough said the two men were unaware they had just seven days to request a new credible fear interview following the judges’ ruling. These two men did not apply within that time frame, so they were unable to secure another interview, Scarborough said.

Both of these men now have pending deportation orders meaning they could potentially be deported to Russia at any time. One is currently in immigration detention in Louisiana while the other was released after going on a hunger strike, Scarborough said.

One of Scarborough’s three remaining American clients in this situation managed to file paperwork in time and then had the opportunity to have a new credible fear interview. During that second interview, immigration officials determined that the fear of being drafted was a valid asylum claim that established a credible fear, Scarborough said.

While receiving a credible fear determination is only a first step to having a potentially successful asylum claim, it is important for asylum seekers, as immigration officials have largely released migrants who meet these criteria during the application process, Scarborough explained.

Fleeing the project may in fact be a valid asylum claim, Scarborough said, adding later that she did not understand how the resumption of deportation flights fit with the US position on Russia.

If we were against this war, then why do we say that Russia has the right to carry out this project and to deport people to fight in this project and to fight in Ukraine?

I don’t understand how you put these two policies side by side, she said. I just have questions about when they restarted this and why. In March 2022 the US said they were stopping deportations to Russia due to the political situation, so I don’t understand why they restarted it and they did it so quietly.

Meanwhile, Ice pointed out to the Guardian that: US immigration laws allow non-citizens to seek redress against deportation, including credible scare proceedings; however, once all due process and appeals have been exhausted and the non-citizens remain subject to a final deportation order from an immigration judge, ice officers may proceed with the deportation.

