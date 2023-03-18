Millions of Dollars in Bonus to UK Silicon Valley Bank Employees Within Days of 1 Rescue | Silicon Valley Bank





The British branch of a collapsed Silicon Valley bank reportedly paid out multimillion-pound bonuses within days of being sold in a rescue deal for $1.

Employees at Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) reportedly received payouts from what they described as a modest bonus pool of between 15 million and 20 million. The California-based bank went bankrupt eight days ago, raising concerns about a new global banking crisis.

Details of the payout surfaced as the troubled Credit Suisse bank held talks with UBS over a potential takeover this weekend. Regulators around the world are now struggling to maintain public trust in the international banking system.

According to Sky News, bonuses for SVB UK staff have been approved by the new owners, HSBC, and are the first to report the payout. The bank said the bonus was agreed upon before the bank went bankrupt.

HSBC UK CEO Ian Stuart said: We honored their previously agreed payment to acknowledge their expertise and show our confidence in SVB UK.

The bank, in consultation with HM Treasury, said no government or taxpayer funds were involved in the sale of SVB UK facilitated by the Bank of England. The subsidiary employs more than 600 people.

Hundreds of billions of pounds have been wiped from global equity values ​​in the past week since the collapse of the SVB. Concerns about financial contagion heightened when a New York-based signatory bank closed last Sunday after customers began withdrawing billions of dollars.

By Tuesday, Switzerland’s second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, also appeared to be in jeopardy, as it announced its auditors had discovered significant weaknesses in its financial reporting controls. There was a stock sell-off after major shareholder Saudi National Bank ruled out further investment.

On Friday, shares of Credit Suisse fell 8% despite securing a $45 billion emergency loan from the Swiss National Bank. According to Morningstar Direct data, between March 13 and 15, more than $450 million ($369 million) were withdrawn from Credit Suisses US and European managed funds.

This weekend, Credit Suisse, which reportedly employs more than 5,000 people in London, held emergency talks with Swiss giant UBS and regulators about a potential merger. UBS is known to be analyzing potential risks following the acquisition.

According to sources cited by the Financial Times, UBS is seeking concessions on any merger, including indemnities or government contracts to cover future legal costs. Regulators say they believe a merger may be the only option to prevent Credit Suisse’s credit collapse.

After more than a decade of historically low interest rates, rising borrowing costs have sparked concerns about another global banking crisis. It lowered the value of long-term bonds held by the bank and increased the rate at which customers withdrew their funds because customers could no longer borrow cash elsewhere at very low rates.

