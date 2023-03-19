What the Midsize Banks’ Recent Struggle Tells Us About the Future of the EconomyExBulletin





The difficulties of mid-sized banks in recent days have raised new questions about the future of the US economy.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We’ll start this hour with banking, what this week’s pressure on this sector of the economy could mean. Darian Woods – he’s with NPR’s podcast The Indicator From Planet Money – joins us now. Darian, thank you for being with us.

DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.

SIMON: The government is at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, even above the usual $250,000 threshold. But bank stocks are still bankrupt, aren’t they?

WOODS: Well, bank stocks are crashing. All major bank stock prices are down this week, but regional banks in particular are hurting. There’s this measure of the stock price of regional banks, which is down nearly a third since the start of the month. And it was slipping again this week. There have been variations within this, however. So at one extreme you have a big concern for the markets this week, which is First Republic Bank. This bank has lost about 80% of its value since the beginning of the turmoil. But if you look at the big banks, they took a hit but less.

SIMON: And why are investors not convinced that these other banks will survive this period?

WOOD: Yeah. So there are four main things going on. There’s scrutiny, there’s fear, there’s potentially tougher regulation, and there’s concern about a slowing economy.

SIMON: Well, let’s start with the scrutiny.

WOODS: Okay, so investors are looking more closely at banks’ balance sheets now. Silicon Valley Bank’s books weren’t in amazing shape when its customers leaked last week. So investors will be looking at similar models at other banks with a closer eye. And if we go to the second element, which is fear, we have the assets of Silicon Valley Bank that was losing money, but it might well have survived if its bank hadn’t been liquidated last week. And so, with that in mind as investors, no one wants to get caught up in another stampede.

SIMON: And what about the possibility – one could even say certainty at this stage – of regulation?

WOODS: Yeah, that’s right. This is therefore the third concern of investors. Regulators failed to understand how fragile these banks were and also the implications of a collapse. And so even if there is no immediate change in the law, regulators will dig deeper into banks, which could mean lower profits in the future. This brings me to the fourth concern is the slowing economy. With high interest rates and now these banking worries, Main Street businesses may stop growing. They could stop hiring. And none of this is good for bank profitability. And investors have become aware of this eventuality, potentially, which is reflected in share prices.

SIMON: People have been talking about a possible recession for almost a year. Is that another reason why, in fact, the economy might be heading there?

WOODS: Yeah, so the short answer is we don’t know if we’re going into a recession. It’s a definite headwind. The bond market is now predicting that the Fed will cut interest rates from the middle of this year or even sooner. If this happens, it could be due to a recession. And if these banking problems turn for the worse, it could mean a recession. It is also possible that banking problems will remain contained. There is a chance that widespread economic fallout will be avoided. We haven’t uncovered a slew of toxic assets plaguing the economy like the financial crisis of 2008. It’s also worth remembering the strengths we have in the economy right now, especially a strong job market, two supply employment for each unemployed person.

SIMON: Darian Woods co-hosts NPR’s podcast The Indicator. Thank you very much for being with us.

WOODS: With pleasure.

