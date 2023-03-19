Best and Worst Home Insurance





Best Home Insurance Companies Revealed

We researched thousands of customers and analyzed 78 policies to find the best home insurer.

Which service provider is highly rated by recently billed customers and offers reliable coverage as standard? Featured Supplier Award.

Only NFU Mutual made the cut this year. Direct Line and LV weren’t too far off.

Scroll down to see how your insurer and their policies performed in our analysis, and click the links to read in-depth reviews of 15 of the biggest insurers.

If you are looking for tips on how to find affordable home insurance, see our guide.

Best home insurance, content insurance and building insurance

The first table compares 14 insurers that received both customer scores and policy scores. The policy score is for each provider’s standard policy.

The second table ranks the contents insurance products and the third compares the building insurance products.

Content and building tables include non-standard (eg premium and basic) policies as well as policies from insurers that have not been able to evaluate for customer service.

Select Table: Best and Worst Home Insurers Comparing Cargo Insurance Building Insurance Comparison Best and Worst Home Insurers Learn More about Cargo Insurance

Content insurance covers your belongings. It’s basically everything you’ll take with you when you move.

If you are renting a home, you will most likely only need contents insurance.

Please refer to Guide Content Insurance Description for details.

Learn more about building insurance

Building insurance covers the property itself and, depending on the policy, can pay for everything from fires to pipe bursts.

Whether you own a home with or without a mortgage, you will need building insurance.

For more information on this, see our Building Insurance Explainer Guide.

Where is Barclays Bank Home Insurance?

I couldn’t find Barclays Bank on any table.

The reason is that this insurer did not participate in our policy investigation.

However, this year’s customer score was 65%, ranking 15th out of 15 brands.

Who is the Home Insurance Referral Provider?

Awarded to the provider with the highest score. Recommended provider status if certain conditions are met:

To be regulated by the Financial Supervisory Service To be open to the public To have received responses from 30 or more customers in customer surveys To achieve high scores in customer satisfaction surveys To achieve above-average policy scores for buildings and content Also Must Achieve Above Average Claims ScoreHow Scores Are CalculatedCustomer Scores

In November 2022, we surveyed 1,718 policyholders who had made claims with their current insurers within the past two years. Customer scores are based on overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending an insurer.

Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 to be included.

Why are we only talking to the customer who made the claim?

When you need to file a claim, you’ll see how good your insurance company’s customer service really is. It’s time for a good insurer to demonstrate their ability to handle problems, expedite claims, and arrange replacements or repairs as quickly as possible.

policy score

In December 2022, we surveyed 37 insurers for their level of coverage. We evaluated 40 elements of content cover, 21 elements of building cover, and 25 features that applied to both, such as administrative fees. The policy score reflects how well the policy performed overall. The higher it is, the more comprehensive the cover.

Certain factors are weighted to have some effect on the policy score, depending on what we think is the general level of importance. Among the most weighted factors are accidental damage compensation, valuables claim limits, and alternative accommodation compensation.

total score

The total score is a combination of the two policy scores and the customer score. It consists of 50% customer score and 25% each building and content policy score.

NFU Mutual

Which provider did NFU Mutual become this year? Recommended Provider (WRP).

It topped our customer score rankings by some distance with a score of 81%. Regardless of questions about policy clarity or speed of updates during claims, policyholders at NFU Mutual have lavished praise on the insurer.

There was no hesitation when covering. Compared to other standard policies, NFU Mutual’s building and content score was 74%, placing it in the top 50% (13 out of 35) for buildings and 4th for content.

It’s also one of the few health care providers we’ve researched that don’t charge extra to pay your monthly premium or charge fees for early cancellation.

Unfortunately, NFU Mutual only insures homes located in certain (often rural) areas of the UK.

Learn more in our full review of NFU Mutual’s home insurance.

With a customer score of 75%, Direct Line was second out of 15 providers evaluated based on claimant feedback. Customers gave us a thumbs up in our surveys, regardless of how fairly we treated our longtime customers and whether or not we handled their claims.

Its standard policy doesn’t score as strong as it needs to make it a WRP, and its cover could potentially suit your needs. We also offer alternative policies with higher levels of coverage for customers who own more expensive homes.

LV achieved very impressive policy scores as standard for both building and content cover. Highlights include damage from gradual groundwater build-up and content damage from pets.

A customer score of 74% fell slightly below the recommended vendor threshold (75%).

How can I find the best home insurance?

Whether it’s comparing different coverage levels, excesses or exclusions, finding the right home insurance policy has never been easier. Choosing the wrong policy can be disastrous in the worst case scenario.

Here are a few quick tips to get you started.

just don’t renew

In the past, insurers could charge you more to renew your policy than you would for a new one. They can no longer do this, but you can still lose money by not making sure you are getting a good deal.

Whether you’re considering switching or want to stay the same, assume the numbers posted in your renewal letter are debatable.

The comparison site takes 10 minutes to run a quote. This will give you an idea of ​​what your insurer’s rivals are ready to offer.

bargain

Negotiating a cheaper insurance price is not a dark art. It can be as simple as calling your insurance company and asking if they can do better than a renewal offer.

If you’ve shopped, you can give examples of deals you’ve seen elsewhere.

Calculate the amount you need to cover

It’s important to know exactly how much you need to insure to ensure the right coverage.

Find out the cost of rebuilding your property (this price will be less than it is worth). The Association of British Insurers offers a free calculator to help you estimate this.

The same goes for the combined cost of content. Our content calculator can help you tally up the value of your possessions.

Correct overage setting

One way to lower your premium is to increase your voluntary overage. Be aware, however, that this is a trade-off and will effectively reduce your cover.

When selecting an overage amount, consider the amount of claims you may be liable for.

Meet the experts

Not all of us live in ‘typical’ circumstances or conventional properties. If your home has a thatched roof, has a history of subsidence, or is of unusual construction, you may have to venture off the beaten path to find an affordable covering.

There are insurers and brokers that specialize in certain types of risk, so it’s worth including in your search. The British Insurance Broker’s Association’s website has a ‘find an insurance’ tool and a helpline for this (0370 950 1790).

Our short video explains how to get the right home insurance in 3 steps.

