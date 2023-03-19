Her husband’s wife imprisoned in Japan





The United States is reportedly negotiating the return of Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis. His wife, Brittany Alkonis, continues to fight for her freedom. Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee also calls on Japan to release Ridge.

(NewsNation) The United States is reportedly negotiating the return of Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who was sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison.

His wife, Brittany Alkonis, has spoken out, making sure her case doesn’t fall by the wayside.

It’s been months, and Brittany still wonders why the Navy is willing to leave one of its own in jail. She told NewsNation On Balance host Leland Vittert on Friday that the US military’s complete and utter disregard for the well-being of Americans is costing lives.

Twitter unsuspends Mike Lees personal account

“There are people out there who are hurting. … As they continue to think of us as disposable, it’s not going to get better,” Brittany said.

In May 2021, Ridge was driving with his wife and children when he lost consciousness and control of his car, which drifted and crashed, killing an 85-year-old woman and her son-in-law.

The 34-year-old said he had been struck down with a case of altitude sickness, which was confirmed by a neurologist’s diagnosis, but a panel of three Japanese judges said it was unlikely and ruled maintained that he had fallen asleep and that he should have stopped. Ridge agreed to pay $1.6 million to the families of the victims, but the panel decided to convict him anyway.

Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee also calls on Japan to free Ridge.

Lee’s language on his personal Twitter account towards Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidia for not firing Alkonis sparked speculation that it could have led to his account being briefly locked out.

Japanese Prime Minister Praises Korea’s Leader; business groups commit to strengthening ties

Twitter unsuspended Lees’ personal account on Wednesday afternoon, hours after it was locked for unknown reasons.

I haven’t said anything worth suspending, so I don’t know,” Lee added of the tweet in question. The Hill reached out to Twitter for a comment.

Brittany said she’s seen a change in Japanese media coverage since Lee “opened the floodgates.”

“It’s been a really tough week throughout this process, I keep learning things that I can never unlearn,” Brittany said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/on-balance-with-leland-vittert/us-military-is-costing-lives-wife-of-husband-jailed-in-japan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related