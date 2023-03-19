Where to look for signs that turmoil is hitting the US economy





The key to whether or when the US economy falls into recession will depend on how the latest banking sector turmoil spills over to Main Street.

Fewer loans and stricter lending standards would make it harder for people to buy cars and homes, and harder for businesses to grow and invest. Worries over the banking system and heightened recession risks are also likely to make households more cautious about spending and businesses reluctant to raise payrolls or pursue capital investment.

The economy was already showing some cracks due to the Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes to stave off inflation. Two high-profile bank failures in the United States, followed by a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group, spooked investors over concerns about the stability of the financial sector.

With conditions changing from hour to hour, traditional economic data points typically released monthly or quarterly with a lag prove less useful.

Here are a few places to look to gauge the economic fallout from the tumult in the banking sector. It should be noted, however, that some of these indicators have already retreated in recent months, which will make it even more difficult to decipher their meaning:

Bank loan

Every Friday around 4:15 p.m. in Washington, the Fed publishes a wealth of information on the assets and liabilities of the nations’ commercial banks. Statistics on consumer, real estate and commercial loans are all included, as well as broken down into broader categories based on the size of the bank.

The report, known as H.8, will be watched closely by economists and investors for insight into lending and deposit patterns at regional banks and the nation’s largest banks.

The Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey of Bank Lending Practices is a quarterly survey of up to 80 major domestic banks and 24 U.S. branches of foreign banks that also offers insight into lending standards as well as the demand and lending to businesses and households.

Although not a high-frequency measurement, the next report will be released in April, a timely snapshot following the turbulence seen in March. Indications of tighter bank lending standards may raise concerns about the outlook for the economy.

consumer confidence

Consumer confidence is volatile and fragile, and while it’s certainly not perfect, it can sometimes help signal shifts in personal spending.

Early indications are that the disruption in the banking sector is having an effect. A measure from Penta and CivicScience showed confidence in the US economy fell the most since June in the two weeks ending March 14.

The University of Michigan March Consumer Survey, released Friday, was conducted from February 22 to March 15. About 85% of the interviews were conducted before the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, according to the report. The data indicated little impact on confidence, but the final index, released on March 31, may offer a fuller picture of consumers’ initial reaction to bank failures. Data is published twice a month.

The Conference Board has a similar measure, which is due March 28.

Credit card spending

One of the main ways to gauge whether Americans are cutting back on spending is through credit card data.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates spending on a variety of services and goods using daily charge card data. Unlike personal expenditure data which is published monthly and with a significant lag, BEA data is generally updated weekly.

Several private sources also regularly provide information on consumer spending habits, including Bank of America and Visa.

Business sentiment

The Census Bureaus Business Trends and Outlook Survey provides a way to gain timely insight into businesses across the economy. The survey is sent to around 200,000 businesses every two weeks and includes figures on performance, revenue, employees and hours worked. The next release will include the two weeks ending March 26.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses, a small business association, regularly polls its members on topics such as hiring plans, capital expenditure and ease of obtaining a loan. The NFIB released its latest results earlier this week, so the next reading won’t come for about a month. Reports are released on the second Tuesday of each month.

Household behavior

The Household Pulse Survey, an Census Bureau survey launched in the depths of the pandemic, has become a key source of timely information on topics such as employment status, food sufficiency and methods used to respond to spending needs. Data is collected at two week intervals of two weeks on and two weeks off.

OpenTable, a reservations platform for restaurant reservations, has daily reservation data nationally as well as in various US cities. Although it may be volatile, a sustained decline in bookings could prompt Americans to cut back on discretionary spending.

Job Availability

Companies tend to slow down and eventually freeze hiring when demand drops in order to limit job cuts. While government job vacancy data is released with a significant lag, many job search websites offer much more up-to-date numbers on the state of labor demand.

Indeed offers a near real-time overview of job postings on its site by country, state, city and industry. Vacancies in many sectors were already down before the events of last week.

Temporary staff cuts may also be an indicator of companies’ concerns about the future. The last step is for mass layoffs, which can often be tracked in worker adjustment and retraining notifications, known as WARN notices, which are issued ahead of plant closures and other mass layoffs, before government measures.

Bloomberg writers Alex Tanzi, Augusta Saraiva and Ben Holland contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2023-03-18/recession-signs-financial-turmoil-impacting-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related