Cycling UK takes Parliament to court over illegal decision to run rats





While Cycling UK considers it illegal and residents find it ridiculous, the BCP Council sees nothing wrong with opening a 2.7m wide rat-running Keyhole Bridge on a vehicle.

After threatening the BCP committee with legal action last month, the charity announced this week that it had fulfilled its warning by taking the committee to court.

Because the charity did not consider the statutory guidelines issued to the Highway Authority, the City Council’s decision is illegal and requires the City Council to reconsider its decision on legitimate grounds.

Located in Poole Park, Keyhole Bridge is a section of Whitecliff Road and runs under the railroad tracks. As the name suggests, it’s very narrow and doesn’t have enough space to share with pedestrians, let alone cyclists or people in strollers or wheelchairs.

Local resident Paul Bradley, who regularly cycles through Keyhole Bridge with his young son on the back, said: .

The decision to keep it going when the people living in the area were overwhelmingly against it and all the evidence supported public opinion was absurd. He added that he’s happy to be challenged now and it’s a shame that he has to go this far to give people what they want and need.

The underpass has been a battleground between city council and residents wanting to cycle and walk safely since August 2020, when the first temporary closures were implemented during the pandemic under the Experimental Traffic Restriction Order (ETRO) to improve active travel.

In March 2021, the underpass was reopened by Congress, despite consultations showing that 60% of respondents were in favor of prioritizing roads for active traffic. Local activists from the Keyhole Bridge Group have petitioned for a judicial review by Congress. Last November, the court judged that there was a procedural error and ordered the council to proceed with consultations again.

The second round elicited a tremendous response from those seeking closure. 71% of people sent written statements in favor of permanently closing the Keyhole Bridge, while 29% wanted it open to motor vehicle traffic. In another questionnaire, 65% again supported vehicle closures.

However, the city council decided to reopen it in December of last year, ignoring this reaction and disappointing residents who used it for biking and walking.

That moment when you’re walking the dog through the Keyhole Bridge with your husband and your large SUV (which shouldn’t be there due to width restrictions), he hits you on the arm with his stupid wing mirror because he can’t yield. To you despite the signs and highway codes!

Now, Cycling UK alleges that the Commission has failed to adequately consider the statutory guidelines issued to motorway authorities such as the BCP under the Networks Management Act 2004.

Duncan Dollimore, Campaign Director for Cycling UK, said: It took legal guidelines into account.

The City Council has already lost one judicial review of the Keyhole Bridge, losing a lot of time, money and credibility, yet it ignored the guidelines all Councils were supposed to follow.

The BCP Commission’s decision to reopen the bridge in March 2021 was based on an assessment that the closure would cause an estimated three-minute delay at peak hours, resulting in an economic cost of $220,000 per year.

However, Cycling UK has pointed out that these assumptions are based on short-lived closures of other parts of Poole Park and date back to 2016. According to a new report released in April by independent expert KMC Transport Planning, the commission’s decision relied on flawed analysis and ignored the health and economic benefits of cycling and walking.

In fact, KMC’s revised economic analysis showed a positive fiscal impact of 8.5m ($425,000 per year) over the 20 years from bridge closure to motor vehicle traffic.

The Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) City Council voted to open Poole’s Keyhole Bridge to vehicular traffic despite the majority of local residents supporting a permanent closure.

So what does Cycling UK plan to do about it?

Cycling UK is working on the case with the help of law firm Leigh Day Solicitors. The company’s Rowan Smith said, “According to statutory guidelines, plans such as the closure of the Keyhole Bridge to cars must remain unless there is substantial evidence to the contrary. However, the congressional decision document shows that the BCP committee misunderstood this point.

Cycling UK will contend that the statutory guidelines were unlawfully interpreted when councilors made their decisions. We are confident that the courts will agree and allow Cycling UK’s claim to judicial review.

