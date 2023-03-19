



UK-wide emergency alert services start today ahead of tests on Sunday 23 April.

Alerts will be sent directly to mobile phones across the UK to warn people of life-threatening events like bushfires or severe flooding, the government said.

They are only available from government or emergency services and include details about affected areas along with instructions on how to respond.

“We are strengthening national resilience with a new emergency alert system to meet a wide range of threats, from floods to wildfires,” said Prime Minister Oliver Dowden of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“It will revolutionize our ability to alert and inform people in immediate danger and help keep people safe.

“As we’ve seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save lives.”

Tested successfully in East Suffolk and Reading, these alerts are only sent when there is an immediate danger to life, which can take weeks, months or even years.

The government said the alerts are secure, free to receive and will not reveal anyone’s location or collect any personal data.

It is already possible to register to send flood alerts directly to your mobile from the Environment Agency in the UK and Environment Agency in Scotland and Wales.

What do alerts look and sound like?

A notification will appear on your device and you will hear a loud siren and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

You must check the notification before you can use any other feature of your phone.

Notifications are displayed as notifications and may include a phone number or website link with additional information.

You can check the shapes and sounds at www.gov.uk/alerts.

If you do not wish to receive notifications, you can opt out in your device settings.

National Fire Chiefs Council Chairman Mark Hardingham said: “We have seen this type of system in action elsewhere around the world and look forward to having a facility here in the UK.

“By working with the fire service and our partners, we want to use this system to help people stay as safe as possible during a crisis.”

Caroline Douglass, Director of Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: neighbor.”

