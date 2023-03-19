The Last of Us has the same problem as many video game adaptations





The Last of Us has been widely celebrated not only as the best video game adaptation of all time, but also as the easiest to jump from pixel to pixel. And in many ways, HBO’s The Last of Us has earned that reputation. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have a keen sense of what to develop, and each release wields impressive technical control over locale and light that makes the post-apocalyptic vision feel real. There’s the solid cast, led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, giving two career-best performances that have the emotional stopping power of a sawed-off shotgun. Still, for all Mazin and Druckmann nailed (and that’s a lot), it’s ironic that the thing HBO’s The Last of Us struggled the most with wasn’t the visuals, the story, or the characters, it was what is most inherent in video games: the gameplay.

Sometimes derisively accused of being an interactive film, the magic of Naughty Dogs The Last of Us was the way it broke the gap between cutscenes and gameplay; this made the cutscene playable. From the dialogue, this design philosophy is felt throughout the game. As Joel and Ellie traverse post-apocalyptic cities and landscapes, the conversations flow organically (with a little help from Triangle), creating the persuasive illusion that is emergent and real. Elsewhere, key moments of character growth are regularly seen outside of cutscenes, whether it’s Ellie doing a tropical photo shoot at a hotel or Joel realizing he doesn’t care. her as a father than while you’re battling goons to save her from cannibals (in the show, Joel gets to this emotional point sooner, as he reveals when talking to Tommy in Episode 6).

But in adapting his own game with Mazin for HBO, Druckmann largely avoids adapting most gameplay sections of The Last of Us, reducing them to shards of screen time. I admire the drive for narrative economy, but as good as HBO’s The Last of Us is, it can feel like it’s been adapted from a YouTube compilation of the games’ incredible cutscenes, eschewing the games of many stealth explorations, shootouts or what you do most: wander around. Unsurprisingly, Episode 2 directed by Druckmann, Infected, is the notable exception, capturing the spirit of gameplay in a way that most episodes haven’t. Ellie, Joel, and Tess explore an overgrown Boston, sharing natural, character-building dialogue as they explore, eventually colliding with a series of captivating settings reminiscent of the feeling of learning about these people when you played the game for the first time.

Most of The Last of Us doesn’t quite strike that balance, and comparing the games’ early sections reveals some lack of adaptation. In the game, the prologue shifts from the heartbreaking loss of Joels’ daughter, Sarah, to a post-apocalyptic reality where Joels packs the heat, pulls off grisly headbutts, and suffocates the thugs who ripped him off; the contrast between the father figure and the occasional killer is visceral and provocative. Over the minutes of gameplay, the player experiences Joels falling from a loving, hardworking father into a cold-blooded killing machine. He’s not just the one pulling the trigger, you are too. In HBO series, this section is skipped entirely. I understand; we need Joel to meet Ellie ASAP. But when you, the player, guide Joel to make perfect shots and navigate the map like Solid Snake, you learn more about Joel with your own hands on the controller, deducing the heartbreaking story between past and present that brought Joel to this place.

The HBO series mostly handles gameplay bloodshed by avoiding it. It not only blunts The Last of Us as a story about violence and its origin, it also changes Joel. His jaded lethality is only occasionally glimpsed, often in a nerfed and more vulnerable form, relying on dialogue to paint a picture of the man instead of creating something we can see and feel for ourselves. . Avoiding Ellie and Joels’ significant bonding and trauma moments shown in gameplay, their dynamic shifts; instead of a near-long thaw for Joel’s frozen heart to warm, Joel abruptly goes from self-interested mercenary in episodes 2 and 3 to laughing at Ellies’ shitty jokes in episode 4; rather than Ellie witnessing Joels’ repeated carnage, the enemies often get him and he can’t fight back. And especially for where Season 2 will take us, by softening Joel in spirit and action, the showrunners risk undermining any legacy Joel could pass on to Ellie.

Likewise, HBO’s The Last of Us exposes one of the classic problems of adapting games to cinematic or television game mechanics that are stubbornly difficult to turn into cinema. Just look at death. Games are structurally designed to create stakes around endless cycles of reincarnation, a pattern of life, death, and reappearance for repeatedly going over an obstacle and winning. So every time we die firing bullets at rushing infected, even though progress is reset and nothing has really been lost, we still feel the sting of failure and the thirst for victory. The genius of The Last of Us is that the more we care about Joel and Ellies’ survival, the more affecting each of our deaths becomes, accentuated by the brutal screenplay of Joel or Ellie getting killed. What’s at stake was never meant to be crafted solely through ABC plot beats, but rather how we experience them through the gameplay loop.

I was disappointed that Druckmann and Mazin sometimes seem more interested in what they’ve added rather than what’s already there from the new cold-opens or the two episodes that change course, one acclaimed (Long, Long Time) and the other with a more muted reception (the Flashback inspired by the Left Behind DLC). These episodes could both have worked on their own merits, especially Long, Long Time, a great piece of television. But would a few more episodes of character building have been such a bad thing?

And finally, the end. It’s been among the most famous and important games since 2013, creating a chasm between the type of game that thrives on player choice and one that forces you to become a character whose choices might not be yours. Joel is not a moral man, and through him, neither are you. In Brechtian fashion, The Last of Us thrived on the friction between the you playing the game and the subjective you inhabiting a character, more akin to Cormac McCarthy VR than a game with required role-playing. And when Joel when you slaughter a hospital of doctors and scientists to save a child who now feels like a girl, you’re both innocent bystander and accomplice, tying up the player’s agency in a moral knot unique to the psychic. of the video game.

Throughout the season, I wondered if Mazin and Druckmann had a silver bullet, a silver bullet to make the climax work on TV. Up to a point, they did. Pascal and Ramsey are sensational, and the skillful direction of Ali Abbas sustains the high emotion. The choice to mark Joels’ outburst with notes of grief, not rage, is particularly effective, turning a hospital assault into a montage of tragic pathos. Yet I still felt the pangs of what could have been, an accumulation of absences and missed opportunities to develop The Last of Us as a game rather than just a beautiful story. With Season 2 confirmed, an adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2 poses an even greater challenge. As a sequel, it’s thorny, demanding and brilliant, with Druckmann and co. further exploiting the tension between player and character, asking you to perform the ugliest deeds of the characters you love to devastating ends. Despite these growing difficulties between mediums, HBO’s The Last of Us was still a noble success. If they don’t forget to adapt the gameplay and not just the plot, Season 2 and beyond could well be a triumph.

