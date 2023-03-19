Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman LIVE: Tonight’s UFC 286 Results & Reactions





Leon Edwards retains UFC title after decision win over Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards retained the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

The Jamaican-born Edwards took the belt off Usman in a stunning fashion in August to become Britain’s second UFC champion. For Edwards, the result was also revenge for losing points to Usman in 2015.

And Edwards won 2-1 against his old foe, emerging as the majority decision winner at O2 after a tense clash in front of a raucous crowd.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje overtook Rafael Fiziev in a fight that was almost guaranteed to steal the show.

Replay the update below and see all the UFC 286 results. For all the latest sports videos, subscribe to The Independents Sport YouTube Channel by clicking here.

UFC 286 LIVEWatch the latest update 1679185963UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards (C) def. Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards retains UFC title after decision win over Kamaru Usman

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 00:32

1679189759UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Edwards says he holds no ill will towards Usman.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 01:35

1679189463UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Edwards: There is literally no story in the Colby fight. He sat outside for a year.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 01:31

1679189228UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Edwards said he called his mother after tonight’s win, just like he did after his win over Usman in August, but this time he was more excited. He had no tears.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 01:27

1679189019UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Dana White has confirmed that Leon Edwards will face Colby Covington in his next title defense.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 01:23

1679188880UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Edwards on White said Covington was the next title shot. There are others who have been active and not seated. I guess I’ll have to decide who’s next.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 01:21

1679188778UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Edwards: I think the last few years have proven how much I’ve improved. I think I’ve shown now that altitude played a big part in my performance. [in the second fight with Usman].

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 01:19

1679186944UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

White said Edwards vs. Colby Covington was a fight to be fought.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 00:49

1679186829UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

UFC president Dana White said she didn’t score in the main event, but it was a tough fight to score.

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 00:47

1679185928UFC 286 LIVE: Leon Edwards(C) def. Kamaru Usman

Alex Pattle Mar 19, 2023 00:32

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/ufc/how-watch-ufc-edwards-v-usman-tonight-b2303505.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related