



It wasn’t a cunning plan, but when Thrse Coffey suggested that people could eat turnips instead of tomatoes, they brought more attention to turnips than anyone since Blackadder.

The environment minister’s response to the salad shortfall drew more ridicule than Baldrick’s from Vladimir Putin last week, who suggested that sanctions against Russia had backfired on the West. Turnips are good, he said, but they should probably get them from us.

There was a thin veneer of truth in Putin’s remarks. Coffey said people should value British specialties, but seemed unaware that Britain’s largest growers of turnips were in her constituency and she stopped growing turnips a few months ago.

No tomatoes? How about turnips? Environmental Secretary Video Proposal

AW Mortier, near Alderton, Suffolk, had a near-monopoly on some turnips available in its supermarkets, but gave up last September because the store wouldn’t pay higher prices to make up for rising energy and fertilizer costs. .

Andrew Thorogood, managing director of S Thorogood and sons, a leading wholesaler specializing in traditional British fruits and vegetables, said they weren’t worth it.

They were tied up in every supermarket and horribly tied up. The open market price is much higher than what you are prepared to pay in a supermarket which is quite normal these days.

He said there are two or three other growers servicing independent retailers and restaurants. Most turnips now come from these two or three growers or from France. 70-80% of our products are imported from France and more from Spain and Portugal.

Turnips have made a bit of a comeback over the past few years, despite bitterness and punchline status, Thorogood said. They are very useful in Asian cuisine. Be consistent. But long, white, unmanned physics imports were replacing turnips, he said.

Environment Minister Thrse Coffey. Photo: Henry Nichols/Reuters

Farmers are not only cutting back on turnips, but also cutting back on land to grow potatoes, leeks and cabbages, some cutting their cropland by 25%.

Andrew Burgess, chairman of the National Farmers Union organic forum, says the cost crisis will mean the share of produce currently grown in the UK will fall by around 60 per cent. Our level of self-sufficiency is perhaps the lowest ever recorded. Probably less than 50% this year. When you think about current geopolitics, that’s pretty scary.

Thorogood said UK supermarkets insist on long-term contracts, which means growers do not benefit from rising prices and have to bear costs such as fertilizer and energy. French and German supermarkets set prices to growers every Thursday, so prices rise when grain supplies are tight, he said.

Supermarkets in France charged $3.50 for cauliflower last week, he said. Cauliflower at Aldi in Chelmsford was 88p. When everyone is struggling with their bills, they seem like nice people. But they are crucifying their producer base.

Lancashire farmer Will Golding said he stopped growing turnips not too long ago. His electricity bill went up from 50,000 to 125,000.

It was a small family farm, he said. We kicked and screamed for another penny a pack.

Last year, Sustain, a coalition of food and agriculture organizations, found that farmers were making less than a penny, and Sustainable Farming Director Vicki Hird said it showed Britain’s food system was no longer fit for purpose.

We need to shift to climate- and nature-friendly agriculture, and farmers cannot do so unless they are properly compensated, she said.

Defra would not comment on whether Coffey knew Mortiers had stopped growing turnips. The spokesperson said UK growers are crucial to the resilience of our food system and the government knows farmers are facing global pressure, including an invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has a highly resilient food chain and is well prepared to deal with disruptions, they said.

Our new farming plan will help farmers produce their food profitably and sustainably, including $600 million in grants for equipment to help farmers increase their productivity.

This, along with allocating 45,000 seasonal workers and expanding government support for energy costs through the Energy Cost Reduction Initiative, are some of the important steps we’ve taken to support the sector so far.

