North Korea says 800,000 people volunteered to fight US





North Korean state media claimed on Saturday that at least 800,000 people had volunteered to fight in a hypothetical war against the United States.

The country’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said the high turnout was “a demonstration of the unwavering will of the young generation to ruthlessly weed out the war maniacs who are making last-ditch efforts to wipe out our precious socialist country.” The report added that the volunteers would help “to realize without fail the great cause of national reunification and a clear manifestation of their ardent patriotism”.

The validity of North Korea’s claims, as with most things coming out of the hermit state, is unclear. However, NK News, a US media watchdog that monitors events in North Korea, reported that “photos released with Saturday’s report showed young people lining up to sign documents at rallies organized by the State Friday in theaters and construction sites”.

All men are required to serve at least ten years in the military under North Korea’s mandatory conscription laws. It is unclear whether any of these mandatory services were included in the country’s 800,000 figure.

The Rodong Sinmun report comes just two days after North Korea fired another ICBM into the sea off the Korean Peninsula. The country’s test launches have intensified in recent months as tensions between North Korea and the U.S.-South Korea alliance in the region continue to escalate.

The United States and South Korea “began 11 days of joint exercises, dubbed ‘Freedom Shield 23,’ [this past] Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter growing threats from the North,” Reuters reported.

North Korea’s latest launch also came hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Japan for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to reaffirm their strong diplomatic ties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/north-korea/1021914/north-korea-claims-800000-people-volunteered-to-fight-against-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

