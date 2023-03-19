Team USA score: Trea Turner’s grand slam sends USA to World Baseball Classic semifinals





Team USA is two wins away from a second straight World Baseball Classic title after defeating Venezuela, 9-7, in a thrilling quarter-final on Saturday night. The United States won the WBC in 2017 and this is the second time the Americans have come out of the second round overall. They returned home in early 2006, 2009 and 2013.

Saturday’s game had something for everyone: extended rallies, long homers, multiple lead changes, fantastic defense, strikeouts, goofy errors and managerial guesswork. The United States and Venezuela traded blows to the body in the final innings, and the decisive blow was Trea Turner’s Grand Slam in the eighth inning.

Here are four takeaways from Saturday night’s game, plus a preview of what’s to come.

1. Five races in the first

There was quite a bit of foreshadowing in the first run. This was going to be one of those games. Team USA opened the game with five straight singles — Martn Prez recorded his only out when Kyle Tucker took second on a pitch and slid the sack — to take a 3-0 lead. Venezuela retaliated with a two-run Luis Arraez homer late in the first.

“I’m dreaming. Right now, I’m dreaming. Am I here? Am I here? Yeah, I’m enjoying that a lot,” Arraez told USA Today before the game.

Seven of the game’s first 10 batters reached base, although Lance Lynn set up and Jos Ruiz and Luis Garcia (the Astros’) restored order. Only one run was scored over the next three innings and that run required two errors from Jose Altuve. First he was unable to handle a pitch on the ground, then he couldn’t make a pitch on second to start a double play. USA converted that into a run.

2. Astro on astro crime

One interesting thing about the WBC is that it often pits MLB teammates against each other. On Saturday night, Tucker faced Garcia in a battle of the Houston Astros. Twice they faced off, actually, and Tucker came out on top both times. He doubled on his first at bat against Garcia, then solo homered around the foul post to give the United States a 5-2 lead in the fifth.

Tucker went 3 for 5 against Venezuela and completed a triple short of the cycle. There has never been a cycle in the WBC. There was the shortened no-hit mercy rule and perfect plays, but never a cycle. The three hits tied the United States’ single-game record. Ken Griffey Jr. had a three-hitter in 2006 and Jimmy Rollins had a three-hitter in 2009.

It should be noted that, aside from Tucker’s dinger, Garcia was excellent. He pitched three scoreless, no-hitter innings against the Dominican Republic in the first round and followed that up with four two-run innings against the United States. It would have been only one point allowed had it not been for Altuve’s errors.

3. DeRosa had a hook that was too slow

It’s been a brutal WBC for the Rockies closer to Daniel Bard. He faced 15 batters in the first round and 10 reached base, then on Saturday night he melted dramatically after going into the fifth inning with a 5-3 lead. Bard’s inning went walk, single infield, wild pitch, hit batter, wild pitch, walk. Only seven of his 17 pitches were strikes.

A run scored on Bard’s second wild pitch to cut the USA lead to 5-4. At that point, USA manager Mark DeRosa thankfully retired Bard, and he was clearly too late a hitter. It was obvious right away that he didn’t have it, but Bard stayed long enough to uncork a second wild pitch and walk out a second. Bard faced four batters and all four scored.

To be fair, Jason Adam wasn’t much better after replacing Bard. He allowed the tying double to Salvador Perez and the go-ahead to Ronald Acua Jr. Tim Anderson made a stellar play on hard-hit ground to get an out at second base, otherwise the inning could have been much worse. for Americans.

USA went with an inexperienced manager in DeRosa – the whole coaching staff is inexperienced, really – and that inexperience was evident on Saturday. Adam didn’t start warming up until well after Bard collapsed, and DeRosa had a hook that was too slow. There was a decided lack of urgency in the United dugout at a critical moment in yet another elimination game.

Altuve, the batter Bard hit, left the game holding his right hand, it should be noted. The pitch appeared to hit both of Altuve’s hands, though he left the pitch favoring only his right hand. “You don’t like it, but we don’t have a word yet,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. The club will provide an update on Sunday.

4. Turner came to the rescue

Last season, Trea Turner created a .298/.343/.466 batting line with 39 doubles, 21 homers and 27 stolen bases on 30 attempts. That landed him an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies over the winter. Turner did it and yet he hit ninth for the United States on Saturday. The range is the stacked one. We saw it in the first inning and we saw it in the eighth inning.

With Venezuela holding a 7-5 lead – Arraez hit his second homer of the game in the seventh inning – the United States charged the no-outs against southpaw Jos Quijada on a walk, a single and two hits by throw. The Americans were down two points but they were in business, and when Silvino Bracho snagged a change, Turner didn’t miss. Please enjoy the grand slam:

Turner & Co. bailed out DeRosa – players have a way of making the manager smart, huh? — and the bullpen brought out that 9-7 lead. Devin Williams and Ryan Pressly, two of the top five or six relievers in the world, nailed it in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. After Perez’s double, 13 of the last 15 Venezuelan batters sent to the plate were eliminated.

5. See You Next

The semi-finals. Team USA lives to play another day and Venezuela goes home. It’s also a quick turnaround: the United States will face Cuba on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the championship game on Tuesday.

