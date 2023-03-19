Public defender: Kansas faces crisis point on 60th anniversary of landmark U.S. Supreme Court case





TOPEKA A top Kansas public defender says the state is at a tipping point on the 60th anniversary of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that guarantees legal representation for those without the ways to hire a lawyer.

Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigent Advocacy Services, described the shortage of public defenders in the state as a natural disaster that has been in the making for years.

We kind of saw this avalanche coming, and we’re trying to warn it, Cessna said. Unfortunately, this is really a problem that we probably had to start working on 10 years ago to try to avoid. So we started late. And now we’re in the middle of it.

Cessna said the governor and legislature have invested in the public defense system, but better funding is still needed.

“We’re certainly struggling to find enough attorneys to be able to handle cases in a timely manner under the Sixth Amendment,” Cessna said.

On March 18, 1963, the United States Supreme Court in Gideon v. Wainwright ruled that under the Sixth Amendment, states are obligated to provide attorneys to those charged with crimes who could not afford an attorney. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a public trial without unnecessary delay, the right to counsel, and the right to an impartial jury.

The National Public Defender Standards state that lawyers must be given a minimum of 20 hours to work on a low-level case, and up to 200-300 hours per higher-level case to meet the constitutional standards of counsel. adequate legal.

It’s not rocket science, on some level, Cessna said. Either we need more lawyers or we need fewer cases. And the more lawyers there are, the more funding we need to support it.

BIDS handles approximately 85% of adult criminal cases in Kansas. Board attorneys were only able to spend an average of 11 hours per case in fiscal year 2022.

They must triage cases and steal time either from other cases or from their evenings, weekends or vacations so that they can provide this effective counseling assistance in each individual case, Cessna said. And the problem with that is that you won’t always be able to steal an area of ​​your life, take that time to put in your records for an extended period of time.

Cessna said the agency needs more funding in the next fiscal year to help reduce these excessive workloads, which lead to high turnover rates.

House lawmakers recommended a BIDS request to expand the public defender’s offices, potentially increasing services in Wyandotte, Crawford, Cherokee and Labette. The request should be discussed at the end of the session.

Another budget request from BIDS includes $13.1 million for funding staffing positions. Cessna said the $13.1 million was about half of what the agency needed to help reduce the excessive workload.

As the Legislative Assembly enters the final three weeks of regular session, Cessna said securing the desired funding looks like an uphill battle.

In the meantime, we deal with customers on a daily basis who are suffering in various ways from the effects of where we currently find ourselves, and it’s frustrating, Cessna said. We all want to do the best we can for our customers, so it’s frustrating when these systemic issues prevent us from doing that.

At a press conference in January, Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert said the shortage of court-appointed attorneys was particularly severe in rural areas.

“Even in our urban areas, the number of people willing to make these appointments is decreasing,” Luckert said. “Part of it is because of the needs of the Indigent Council’s Defense Services and their budget issues. So we’re already starting with that as a problem, but certainly in rural areas it’s also a labor problem.

Kansas has a ratio of approximately two attorneys per 535 residents in urban areas and a ratio of one attorney per 808 residents in rural areas. Five rural counties have only one practicing attorney in the area, and Wichita and Hodgeman counties have no attorneys. According to 2022 statistics, eleven rural counties in the state have only two practicing attorneys in the region.

Kansas legal officials created a committee to study the shortage of lawyers in rural areas.

Jennifer Roth, appellate public defender and co-chair of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services Legislative Committee, said despite a severe labor shortage, Kansas’ public defense system has improved in recent years. years. Roth has been a lawyer for 25 years and said she has seen a change for the better.

Being a public defender in this state is so much better and hopeful than it was before, Roth said.

Roth planned to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright by hosting a concert at White Schoolhouse in Lawrence. Fifteen musicians were scheduled to perform on Saturday evening.

We’re going to celebrate,” Roth said. “This is the 60th anniversary of this case that changed the landscape of criminal law. Let’s have a good time and celebrate this and celebrate the people who do this work.

