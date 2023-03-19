US Parks Police officer fatally shoots driver after being framed





A US Park Police officer shot and killed a driver in northeast DC, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON A US Park Police officer shot and killed a driver accused of dragging and trapping officers with his car as he attempted to flee in northeast DC on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department requested assistance from the USPP after receiving a call for a suspicious vehicle with a person sleeping inside in the 34th and Baker Street Northeast DC area around 8:50 a.m., said the USPP. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen.

A USPP sergeant and an officer responded to the area, and officers attempted to arrest the driver of the suspected stolen car, but the driver took off.

For a time, a USSP officer was “trapped in the vehicle and unable to get out of the car,” USPP spokesman Sergeant Thomas Twiname said. The USPP second sergeant was “dragged by the vehicle as he fled the scene”.

"You killed my son. | Emotions ran high in Northeast DC today after a police shooting.

The officer inside the car fired his weapon after the USPP said an ‘incident’ occurred inside. The car crashed into a house on the 300 block of Northeast 36th Street in DC

Twiname said officers “immediately” rescued the driver, but the man died at the scene. The officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Southbound DC-295 was temporarily closed from Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue to East Capitol following the police investigation, but has since reopened, DC Police Traffic said in a tweet.

The MPD Division will handle the shooting investigation in accordance with United States Park Police policy.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they hit our newsroom.

