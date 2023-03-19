Ukrainian refugee husband dies in UK before saying goodbye





Olha Krivoruchko, 40, died on March 12 after a short illness. (Go Fund Me)

A Ukrainian refugee died in the UK shortly before her husband arrived to say goodbye.

Olha Krivoruchko, 40, died on March 12 after a brief illness after moving to Taunton, Somerset, when Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Her husband, Yurii, made a desperate dash from his home country to be by her side, but arrived too late.

In honor of her, he said: Her my wife, Olha Krivoruchko, was a very cheerful and kind person.

She has spent her entire life worrying about those close to her, even to the detriment of herself.

She always helped those who needed her help. In her short life, she never harmed anyone. She loved life.

Read More: Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 387 of the Invasion

Destroyed multi-storey apartment blocks in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Reuters)

The Somerset community started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Krivoruchko’s funeral and support her husband.

On March 12, 2023, a Ukrainian woman who arrived in Taunton last year passed away very sadly after a short illness. Her name is Olha Krivoruchko and she was only 40 years old.

Sadly, her husband, Yurii, arrived from Ukraine too late to say their final goodbyes.

As a show of support for Yurii and respect for Olha, our host community from the Somerset region and our Ukrainian guests came together to set up a GoFundMe account for cremation/funeral/flower expenses, which supported Yurii incredibly. hard times.

Read more: Ukraine War Update: Russia Changing the Age of Conscription to Strengthen its Armed Forces

After the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow argued that the deportation of Ukrainian children was a war crime.

Russia did not hide the program that brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, presenting it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in conflict zones.

VIEW: ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin for War Crimes in Ukraine

The announcement of the arrest warrant provoked a violent reaction in Moscow.

the story continues

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia judged the issues raised by the ICC “absurd and unacceptable” and that all court decisions against Russia were “void”.

Russia, like the United States and China, is not a member of the ICC.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continued to hold out on Friday a Russian attack on the ruined city of Bakhmut, the center of Russia’s eight-month-old attempt to get through the industrial Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, which borders Russia.

Bakhmut became the bloodiest infantry battle in Europe since World War II.

The Russians had captured the eastern part of the city but had so far failed to besiege it.

Russia denies attacking civilians intentionally, but says it attacked infrastructure to degrade Ukraine’s military and eliminate what it claims is a potential threat to its security.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war to take territory from its pro-Western neighbors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/ukrainian-refugee-dies-in-uk-olha-krivoruchko-124010114.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related