UK, Rwanda Strengthen Agreement to Address Global Migration Challenges





Under the innovative Migration and Economic Development Partnership, people making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal travel to the UK, such as small boats, will be assisted to relocate to Rwanda and rebuild their lives.

Suella Braverman visited Kigali this weekend (18th and 19th March) for an official meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Vincent Biruta.

Today, the Home Secretary and Dr Biruta reiterated their desire to implement the partnership amidst a global migration crisis where 100 million people are displaced and traffickers make their fortunes through human misery.

They outlined the commitment of global leaders to work for bold and innovative migration policies to strike a balance between legal and uncontrolled migration. The Rwandan government reiterated its readiness to accommodate thousands of individuals with necessary support services, including provision of health and education, processing their claims and before moving them to long-term accommodation.

The Home Secretary and Dr Biruta also signed an update to the Memorandum of Understanding, further extending the partnership to all categories of people passing through the safe country and making illegal and dangerous travel to the UK.

This would have the added benefit of preparing the UK to implement the measures proposed in the Illegal Migration Bill. This is because it means that anyone who enters the UK illegally and is unable to return to their home country may be relocated to Rwanda. .

A new bill tabled in Parliament last week would see those who enter the UK illegally be detained and extradited to their home country or to a safer third country like Rwanda.

There are no limits to the plan, and the Rwandan government has confirmed that it can take thousands of people eligible for relocation.

In December, the UK government won a key victory in the High Court over the legality of the partnership and will continue to defend the policy against ongoing legal challenges, working with Rwanda to ensure flights can begin immediately without legal barriers.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said:

We cannot continue to see people risking their lives to cross the strait. That’s why I’m delighted to be able to further strengthen our agreement with the Rwandan government to address the global migration crisis head-on.

The Migration and Economic Development Partnership is key to breaking the business model of human traffickers while ensuring that those who truly need protection can get help rebuilding their lives.

Rwanda is a progressive and fast-growing economy at the forefront of innovation. I really enjoyed seeing firsthand the wealth of opportunities this country has to offer to people who have displaced through our partnership.

Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said:

Successfully addressing the global migration crisis requires innovative and urgent action. This partnership addresses the opportunity gap at the heart of the immigration crisis by investing in Rwanda’s capacity to continue providing immigrants with opportunities to build new lives in safe places through housing, education and job training.

For this reason, we are delighted to once again renew our commitment to a groundbreaking partnership with the UK, which shares our determination to tackle this crisis.

During this visit, the Home Secretary will spend time meeting refugees who have received assistance from the Rwandan government to rebuild their lives. She will also see new housing developments that will be used to relocate people.

She also visited the new modern long-term accommodation that will support people relocating to settle in Rwanda.

The Home Secretary also met with investment startups and entrepreneurs to discuss the range of business and employment opportunities available to Rwandans.

Our partnership with Rwanda is just one strand of what the government is doing to combat illegal immigration. Last week, the prime minister agreed with France on a package to set up new detention centers in France and deploy more French personnel and improved technology to patrol the beaches.

