Arrest of firearms and ammunition importers





A Czech national implicated in importing semi-automatic guns and live ammunition into the UK has been sentenced following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Formerly from Sunlight Street, Anfield, Liverpool, 42-year-old Radek Dobias was today sentenced to 12 years and 9 months in prison by Manchester Crown Court.

In April 2018, Border Guard officers at Dover Harbor found a Slovak-made Grand Power Stribog SR9A2 rifle and 465 rounds of ammunition hidden in foam in a van.

The van driver said he knew nothing about the fatal haul and went to the Czech Republic to collect a racing buggy for his boss.

NCA forensic investigators found Dobias’ DNA on the recovered firearm, but he was not in the UK at the time.

He was tracked down in the Czech Republic and flown to Manchester Airport in March 2022 after serving a four-year prison sentence for unrelated theft, criminal damage and counterfeiting.

NCA officers were waiting for him and he was arrested.

Dobias was charged with attempting to import firearms and ammunition and pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court on 30 November last year.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: Radek Dobias was instrumental in this import attempt, with evidence showing that he personally handled the guns and ammunition.

These items had the potential to cause serious injury and death, and the group imported ammunition in sufficient quantities to cause massive damage if used on the streets.

Fighting the criminal trade in firearms is a priority for the NCA and works closely with border guards and international partners to disrupt the flow into the UK.

Marek Flacko, 32, Dobias’ crime associate from Liverpool’s Anfield Pinehurst Road, was arrested at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after flying from Prague two days after the seizure.

He was convicted by a jury in December 2018 of importing firearms and ammunition in a Canterbury court and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The van driver was acquitted of the same charge.

March 18, 2023

