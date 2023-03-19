Midsize U.S. Banks Require FDIC Insurance on All Deposits for 2 Years: Report





The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA) has reportedly asked US federal regulators to extend insurance on all deposits for the next two years.

According to a March 18 Bloomberg report, the MBCA, a coalition of mid-sized US banks, sent a letter to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) saying that the extension of insurance on all deposits would immediately end the outflow of deposits from small banks.

The MBCA also reportedly noted that this action would stabilize the banking sector and significantly reduce the risks of further bank failures.

The MBCA has proposed that the banks themselves fund the insurance program by increasing the deposit insurance rating of lenders who choose to participate in the increased coverage.

John Deaton, the founder of the legal journal Crypto Law Lawyer, predicted in a March 19 tweet to his 250,000 followers that up to 300 banks could fail if the FDIC failed to provide collateral.

I bet 2 in 300 banks will fail if there is no FDIC guarantee. And this crisis has NOTHING to do with Crypto. https://t.co/JPRjXEwVVW

— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 18, 2023

It comes after a recent analysis by economists, published on March 13, revealed that a large number of banks are at risk from uninsured deposit withdrawals.

The report found that even if only half of uninsured depositors decide to withdraw, nearly 190 banks are at potential risk of impairment for insured depositors, with potentially $300 billion of insured depositors at risk.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Emmer, the U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip, questioned reports that the FDIC is weaponizing recent instability in the banking industry to purge legal crypto activity from United States in a March 15 letter to FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg,

Emmer warned that these actions are deeply inappropriate and could lead to broader financial instability.

Today I sent a letter to FDIC Chairman Gruenberg regarding reports that the FDIC is weaponizing recent instability in the banking industry to purge legal crypto activity from the United States pic.twitter.com /fDmaA0XGWv

— Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) March 15, 2023

Additionally, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced on March 13 that Vice President for Supervision Michael Barr is leading a review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank in light of its failure, the review to be made public by May 1.

