UFC 286 – Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3: UK start time, live stream, welterweight title fight tonight’s undercard





Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight title against former champion Kamaru Usman tonight at UFC 286.

Brummie bruiser Edwards shocked the world last August when he ousted the pound-for-pound king at UFC 278.

Follow LEON EDWARDS VS KAMARU USMAN Live Blog

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will renew their rivalry at UFC 286 this weekend. Source: GETTY

Edwards stunned the former P4P king to take the welterweight throne. Credit: GETTY

Edwards is Britain’s second UFC champion. Credit: GETTY

Rocky became Britain’s second UFC Champion with a Hail Mary head kick in the dying embers of the fifth and final round.

Usman’s stunning KO set up a mouth-watering trilogy of matches at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

A potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will serve as the co-main event.

Fan favorite Gaethje will get his third crack at the lightweight title with a statement win over the burgeoning Fiziev.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani banker Fiziev will be hoping to announce himself as an elite 155-pound fighter with a bloody victory over the former interim champion.

Many Brits will also be active on sold-out O2 Arena cards.

England’s Lerone Murphy and Muhammad Mokaev will face Gabrel Santos and Jafel Filho respectively.

Christian Leroy Duncan, Sam Patterson, Jai Herbert and Jake Hadley form the rest of the British contingent with Dusko Todorovic, Yanal Ashmoz, udovt Klein and Malcolm Gordon taking on respectively.

Joanne Wood, Casey O’Neil and Chris Duncan will fly the Scottish flag alongside Luana Carolina, Jennifer Maia and Omar Morales.

And newly minted featherweight Jack Shore is the only Welshman to fight alongside ‘Mr. Finland’ Makwan Amirkhani.

Here’s everything you need to know about the card.

UFC 286: When is Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3? UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3 fight takes place on Saturday, March 18th. The main card of the night is expected to kick off at 9pm UK time, with Edwards vs Usman kicking off around 10:30pm UK time. 02 Arena in London is the stadium. Which channels will be able to stream UFC 286 live? UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 fight live at 19.95 from the BT Sport Box Office. If you have purchased a match, you can stream the match live on your smartphone through the BT Sport Box Office app. mobile or tablet device. Who’s on the UFC 286 undercard?

Main Card (9pm UK time):

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman UFC Welterweight Championship Main Event Rafael Fijieff vs Justin Gaethje (co-main event) Joan Wood vs Luana Carolina Roman Dolise vs Marvin Vettori Gunnar Nelson vs Brian Barberena

Qualifying (7pm UK time):

Jack Shore vs Marwan Amirkani Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales Leron Murphy vs TBD

Early Qualifiers (5pm UK time):

Muhammad Mokayev vs Zapel Pilho Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusco Todorovic Malcolm Gordon vs Jake Hadley Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill Jay Herbert vs Ludobit Klein Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo Oz Leon Edwards – 19/10 Kamaru Usman – 2 /5

* Odds provided by Ladbrokes and correct at time of publication.

