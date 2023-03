Australia hasn’t promised to help US defend Taiwan under submarine deal – minister

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) – Australia has “absolutely” made no promise to support the United States in a military dispute over Taiwan in exchange for a deal to acquire nuclear submarines from attack, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday.

Australia, the United States and Britain unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project on Monday. Canberra is to buy the US Virginia-class military submarines, with Britain and Australia eventually producing and operating a new class of submarine, SSN-AUKUS.

Australia’s centre-left Labor government said the A$368 billion ($246 billion) deal was necessary given China’s military buildup in the region, which it called the largest since the Second World War.

When asked if Australia had pledged to help the United States in a conflict over Taiwan in exchange for access to submarines, Marles told ABC television: “Of course no, and none were sought”.

He said there was “absolutely no” quid pro quo obligation for Australia under the deal.

China regards democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never given up the option of force to retake the island. President Joe Biden has said the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of “an unprecedented attack” from China.

Under the AUKUS deal, which Asian allies have welcomed but Beijing has called an act of nuclear proliferation, the United States will sell Australia three submarines, built by General Dynamics, in the early 1990s. 2030, with an option for Australia to buy two more.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Sunday he was confident a planned visit to China to meet his counterpart Wang Wentao would go ahead, despite the AUKUS. Farrell said last month the meeting was a signal that relations between Australia and China were melting.

He expressed hope for a visit to China by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this year, according to a government transcript of his Sky News interview.

The AUKUS program is to begin with an investment of A$6 billion ($4 billion) over the next four years to expand a submarine base and the country’s underwater shipyards and train skilled workers.

Australia is also set to provide A$3 billion to boost US and UK shipbuilding capacity, most of it intended to ramp up production of US Virginia-class submarines.

($1 = 1.4937 Australian dollars)

