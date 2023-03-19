North Korea launches missile at sea amid US-Korea drills





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, stepping up testing activities in response to ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills it sees as a repeat invasion.

The North’s continued missile testing has shown its determination not to back down despite the US-South Korea drills, which are the largest of their kind in years. But many experts say the tests are also part of North Korea’s broader goal of expanding its arsenal of weapons, gaining global recognition as a nuclear state and securing the lifting of restrictions. international sanctions.

The missile launched from the northwest region of Tongchangri flew over the country before landing in waters off its east coast, according to South Korean and Japanese assessments. They said the missile traveled a distance of around 800 kilometers (500 miles), a range that suggests the weapon could be aimed at South Korea.

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, Japan and the United States discussed the launch over the phone and strongly condemned it as a provocation that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and the region. They agreed to strengthen their coordination to issue a strong international response to the North’s action, according to the Seoul Foreign Ministry.

South Korea’s military said it would carefully pursue the rest of the joint exercises with the United States and remain ready to respond massively to any provocations from North Korea. As part of the exercises, the United States flew long-range B-1B bombers on Sunday for joint training with South Korean fighter jets, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

North Korea is very sensitive to the deployment of B-1Bs, capable of carrying a huge payload of conventional weapons. It responded to the February flights of B-1Bs by launching missiles that demonstrated potential ranges to hit some airbases in South Korea.

Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said the missile landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and no damage to ships or planes was reported. He said the missile likely showed an irregular trajectory, a possible reference to North Korea’s highly maneuverable, nuclear-capable KN-23 missile which was modeled after the Russian Iskander missile.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launch posed no immediate threat to US homeland or its allies. But he said the North’s recent launches highlight the destabilizing impact of its illegal weapons programs and that the US security commitment to South Korea and Japan remains rock-solid.

The launch was the North’s third round of weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began their joint military exercises last Monday. The exercises, which include computer simulations and field exercises, are due to continue until Thursday. The field exercises are the largest of their kind since 2018.

Weapons North Korea has recently tested include its longer-range Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the American mainland. Northern state media quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying the ICBM launch was intended to strike fear into enemies.

Thursday’s launch, the North’s first ICBM launch in a month, drew strong protests from Seoul, Tokyo and Washington. It was made just hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol flew to Tokyo for a closely watched summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At the summit, Yoon and Kishida agreed to resume their defense dialogue and further strengthen security cooperation with the United States to counter North Korea and other challenges.

Ties between Seoul and Tokyo have suffered a major setback in recent years due to issues related to Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945 on the Korean Peninsula.

But North Korea’s record slew of missile tests last year, it launched more than 70 missiles in 2022 alone, has prompted Seoul and Tokyo to seek stronger trilateral security partnerships involving Washington, which also wants to strengthen its alliances in Asia to better cope with the rise of China and North Korea. nuclear threats.

North Korea has missiles that put Japan within range. Last October, North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over northern Japan, forcing communities there to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

After Sunday’s launch, Kishida ordered a quick response, including working closely with South Korea and the United States, according to Ino, Japan’s vice defense minister.

A day before the drills began, North Korea also fired cruise missiles from a submarine. Northern state media said the submarine-launched missile was a demonstration of its determination to respond with overwhelming and mighty force to the intensified military maneuvers by US imperialists and South Korean puppet forces.

According to South Korean media, the United States and South Korea are planning further training involving a US aircraft carrier later this month after the end of their current exercises. This suggests that the animosities on the Korean peninsula could last for a few more weeks, as North Korea would also likely react to these exercises with weapons tests.

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

