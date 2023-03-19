UK launches emergency call notification public warning system | emergency service





A new government public alert system that alerts mobile phone users to potentially life-threatening events has been launched in the UK and will be piloted nationwide next month.

The Cabinet Office said similar systems have been credited with saving lives in countries including the Netherlands and Japan, allowing emergency alert systems to be deployed in events such as severe floods, fires or extreme weather.

Premier of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden MP, said: We are strengthening national resilience with a new emergency alert system to meet a wide range of threats, from floods to wildfires. It will revolutionize our ability to alert and inform those in immediate danger and help keep people safe. As we have seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save lives.

The government says there have already been successful trials of the British system in East Suffolk and Reading. A national trial is scheduled for the early evening of April 23rd.

Mobile phone users will receive an emergency alert on their device’s home screen accompanied by a series of alert sounds, such as vibrations and loud sirens.

The government said emergency alerts are used very rarely and only sent when there is an immediate danger to life, so people may not be alerted for months or even years.

The government has previously been criticized for delays in developing such a system, despite successful trials being conducted a decade ago, with some arguing that such warnings may have helped communication during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK system works on 4G and 5G phone networks, the alerts are estimated to reach around 90% of mobile phones in a given region, and users should acknowledge the alerts before using any other features on their devices. A siren-like sound is expected to occur even when the phone is in silent mode. However, you will not receive notifications if your device is turned off or in flight mode.

The system uses the base station the phone is connected to. When an alert is raised, all towers in the area broadcast an alert. To do this, the government doesn’t need to know the device’s specific location or personal data, the government advice says.

When mobile phone users receive an emergency alert, they should stop what they are doing and follow the alert’s instructions when it is safe.

The advice is to say that you can turn off emergency alerts through your phone’s settings, but that’s not recommended because alerts can potentially save lives.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

National Fire Chiefs Council Chairman Mark Hardingham welcomed the system.

He said that along with all fire and rescue services across the country, we look forward to using emergency alerts to help us do our jobs and help our communities in case of an emergency.

We have seen these types of systems in action elsewhere around the world and look forward to working with the fire services and partners to have facilities in the UK. A crisis strikes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/mar/19/uk-launches-emergency-phone-alerts-public-warning-system The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related