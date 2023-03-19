Emergency alert system being tested on mobile phones by UK government





Alerts will be sent directly to mobile phones across the UK to warn people of life-threatening events like bushfires or severe flooding, the government said.

People won’t be able to use other features on their phone unless they check out the notification that will be sent out on Sunday, April 23rd.

The system is modeled on similar initiatives in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Alerts include details of affected areas and provide guidance on how best to respond (Image: Canva).

Initially, it will focus on the most severe weather-related incidents and provide the ability to send messages to 90% of mobile users in affected areas in case of an emergency.

Duchy of Lancaster Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: We are strengthening national resilience with a new emergency alert system to meet a wide range of threats from floods to wildfires.

It will revolutionize our ability to alert and inform those in immediate danger and help keep people safe.

As we have seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save lives.

What does the emergency alert from the government sound like?

A warning is displayed on the device, followed by a loud siren-like sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds, Sky News reported.

Notifications are displayed as notifications and may include a phone number or website link with additional information.

Service tests have already taken place in East Suffolk and Reading.

The plan could eventually be expanded to cover terrorism incidents, but much more information is needed on how the alert system works in the UK.

Do I really need to receive emergency alerts from the government?

People who don’t want to receive notifications can opt out in their device settings, but officials hope the message’s life-saving potential will keep users alerted.

Alerts are provided only by government or emergency services and include details of affected areas and provide guidance on how best to respond.

The government argued that the alerts were secure, free to receive, one-way, and did not reveal anyone’s location or collect any personal data.

National Fire Chiefs Council Chair Mark Hardingham said the new system will help fire and rescue services “help communities in emergencies.”

Notifications are only provided by government or emergency services (Image: Canva).

He said: We have seen this type of system in action elsewhere around the world and look forward to working with the fire services and partners to have a facility in the UK. In times of crisis, you can.

Caroline Douglas, Director of Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management, Environment Agency, said: .

