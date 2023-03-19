Teen shot dead by US Park Police officer in northeast DC





A US Park Police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old driver in northeast Washington on Saturday morning after getting into the car with him, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 36th Street after the officer got into the back seat of the car, which authorities believed was stolen, and the driver started to walk away, according to police spokespersons. It is not known why the officer entered the vehicle.

DC police identified the driver as Dalaneo Martin from northwest Washington.

The incident began when DC police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and officers found the car parked with the engine running, according to a DC police spokesperson. The driver appeared to be sleeping or falling asleep, the spokesperson said. Officers ran through the tags and determined the vehicle was stolen, according to the spokesperson, and called for backup.

Two Park Police officers responded to the call near 34th and Baker Streets NE, Park Police spokesman Thomas Twiname said. They approached the car and one got into the back seat, at which point the driver appeared to wake up and hit the accelerator, the DC police spokesman said.

The officer was trapped in the vehicle, Twiname said, and unable to escape. The officer gave the order to stop, then discharged a firearm, Twiname said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the driver was shot, the car then crashed into a house, according to the DC police spokesperson. No one inside the house was injured.

Kenneth Spencer, president of the Park Police union, said a weapon was recovered from the vehicle. The DC police spokesperson also said a firearm was recovered.

The incident is being investigated by DC police.

After the shooting, a woman who identified herself as Martins’ mother was at the scene, being comforted by family members and community activists. Oh, my God, she said. You know I’m not cut out for this! Help me Lord help me my God. For what?

She shouted to the police officers present: You are supposed to protect us. He was only 17!

Other family members arrived. A young woman who identified herself as Martin’s girlfriend was carrying a 5-month-old baby and was sobbing loudly. A woman who identified herself as Martin’s sister shouted: This baby will now grow up without a father!

Nee Nee Taylor, a community activist with Harriets Wildest Dreams, a community self-help and advocacy organization, was at the scene and criticized the shooting. Why do the police enter a vehicle? she asked. And why didn’t he just walk out? There are two doors in the back seat.

Twiname, the Park Police spokesman, said there was no department policy on whether an officer could or should get into a car with a suspect. Asked why the officer got into the back seat of the car, Twiname said it was part of the ongoing investigation.

