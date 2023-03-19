USA defeats Venezuela in WBC quarter-finals; Jose Altuve injured





MIAMI

The quarterfinal clash between the United States and Venezuela on Saturday night simultaneously represented all that is wonderful and unsettling about the World Baseball Classic.

LoanDepot Park, sparsely populated for the Miami Marlins’ hometown on most nights, was packed with a sold-out pro-Venezuela crowd. It saw defending tournament champions USA win a thrilling 9-7 seesaw match to advance to face Cuba in the semi-finals on Sunday. But sandwiched between October’s delirium was a buzzkill that could alter the course of the next Major League Baseball season for the defending World Series champions.

It happened with no outs late in the fifth inning. Venezuela, trailing 5-2, had runners in second and third place against American right-hander Daniel Bard. Houston Astros star second baseman Jos Altuve, Venezuela’s leadoff hitter, was at the plate. The place was bustling.

Bard, closer to the Colorado Rockies, had already thrown a wild pitch when Altuves at bat bounced off the backstop. The next bounces off Altuves’ right thumb. The former MVP fell to the ground, pounding the ground, writhing in pain. Suddenly silence.

Altuve immediately left the game. Venezuela, previously undefeated in four tournament matches, found themselves without one of their best players for the evening. The Astros wondered if they would be without their best player for the start of the regular season.

Altuve, 32, walked out of the clubhouse in Venezuela with his right thumb bandaged. He greeted reporters but refused to stop to talk about his injury.

I’m super worried, said Omar Lpez, Venezuela manager and Astros first baseman coach. I’m sad. I’m frustrated.

Venezuelan Jos Altuve is hit in the right thumb by a pitch in the fifth inning. The Houston Astros are expected to have an injury update on Sunday.

(Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

Three innings later, Team USA’s No. 9 hitter Trea Turner delivered another blow to the Venezuelans, breaking up a 0-2 change from Silvino Bracho on the left field wall for a grand slam. The former Dodgers shortstop yelled and headed for first base. His teammates assaulted him at home plate. Team USA batting coach Ken Griffey Jr. gave him a hug in the dugout.

Individually, I think that’s probably the biggest success I’ve had,” said Turner, a 2019 World Series champion with the Washington Nationals.

The explosion, the third Grand Slam for the United States in WBC history, was another fascinating streak of this tournament, much like the end of the fifth set which ended after the injury of Altuves.

Bard, whose career was derailed 12 years ago by the yips, threw another wild pitch that nearly hit Anthony Santander in the leg to bring home another run from Venezuela. Santander eventually worked a march to charge the bases and drive Bard out.

Luis Arraez hosted Jason Adam with an RBI groundout before Salvador Prez lined up a tying brace on the left field line. Two pitches later, Ronald Acua Jr. threw a sacrificial fly to Mike Trout in deep center field to give Venezuela a 6-5 lead.

Arraez added a solo home run, his second homer of the night off the right-field foul post to double Venezuela’s lead. The Marlins infielder has never homered multiple times in a major or minor league game. The effort was not enough.

Moments later, Venezuela announced that Altuves’ right hand was being evaluated. The Astros are expected to provide an update on Sunday.

It took Toms Vera, my coach, 10 seconds to get him out of the game, and I was like, Oh my God, Lpez said. We’ll see what happens. I immediately started praying for Jos, for the whole team.

Ultimately, Altuve could join the New York Mets closer to Edwin Daz as stars who suffered significant injuries in this WBC. Daz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Hell missed the season after the Mets signed him to a five-year, $102 million deal in November.

Both are abnormal injuries in different ways. Could Altuves’ injury have happened in a spring training game? Of course. Could the intensity of the games have factored into the savagery of the Bards? It is also possible. But that doesn’t matter to the Astros. They are now wondering how long they will be without a superstar.

