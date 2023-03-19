Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic ‘very hopeful’ at US Open can play in 2023 – NBC New York





After Novak Djokovic withdrew from tournaments in Florida and California because he still cannot travel to the United States as an unvaccinated foreign citizen against COVID-19, a spokesperson for the American Association tennis said on Saturday that the group is very hopeful that the highest-ranked player will be allowed. in the country for the US Open in August.

Policies regarding access to the United States are determined by the White House. We very much hope that the policy barring Novak Djokovic from entering the United States will be reversed or lapsed in the near future, USTA’s Chris Widmaier wrote to The Associated Press. No COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the US Open for any player, fan or other attendee. Novak, one of our great sports champions, would be welcome to participate in the US Open 2023.

The two-week US Open begins at Flushing Meadows on August 28.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old Serbian, was unable to travel to New York for the last Grand Slam tournament of the season in 2022, while he also missed the Miami Open and the BNP Paribas Open because he has never been vaccinated against the disease caused by the corona virus.

Six-time Miami Open champion Djokovic is off the court for the event which begins next week, a Miami Open spokesperson said Saturday.

Djokovic is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is tied with injured Rafael Nadal and also won’t be in Miami with 22 Grand Slam titles, the record for most won by a man. In 2023, Djokovic is 15-1 with two titles, including the Australian Open in January.

But he will now have missed the first two Masters 1000 of the season. He also withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which ends this weekend.

In April 2020, as the pandemic raged, Djokovic said he was against requiring vaccinations for travel. He later said he would not be vaccinated even if it meant missing tournaments.

In January 2022, he tried to obtain an exemption to participate in the Australian Open and traveled to Melbourne. But after his case went to court, his visa was revoked and Djokovic was expelled from the country.

Pandemic restrictions have since been eased in Australia, and Djokovic returned this year without issue and won the first major championship of the season.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been sidelined since injuring his left hip flexor in a second-round loss at Melbourne Park. He is aiming to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters next month.

