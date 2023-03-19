Cuba v USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic semi-finals





MIAMI — After Saturday’s thrilling quarterfinal showdown between the United States and Venezuela, the United States advanced to face Cuba on Sunday night in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic (7 ET on FS1).

Right-hander Adam Wainwright of Team USA will face left-hander Roenis Elías of Team Cuba. Throwing depth will be a factor in this game: Wainwright hasn’t pitched since the Americans’ WBC opener, but Team USA brought in six relievers on Saturday; Cuba has not played since ousting Australia on Wednesday.

“He pitched in every big game known to man,” USA manager Mark DeRosa said of Wainwright. “We can cover [the innings]. We have a few starters that can go. We’ll check with some guys with the potential to maybe go two days in a row. We will see tomorrow where it is.”

A win for Team USA would bring them one step closer to defending their WBC title. Meanwhile, Sunday’s game is Cuba’s most advanced in the World Baseball Classic since being runners-up in 2006.

Here are the keys to Sunday’s game:

When and where: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

How you can watch: The game between Cuba and Team USA will be broadcast live on FS1. Every game can be streamed online in the FOX Sports app. For international viewing options, click here.

How you can listen: Live audio coverage of all games will air on Sirius XM, TuneIn, MLB.com and in the MLB app.

What’s at stake: The winner will advance to the championship round on Tuesday night (7 ET on FS1). This team will face the winner of the Mexico-Japan semi-final which will be played on Monday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Match History: This will be the first match between Team USA and Cuba.

Yoán Moncada, 3B, Cuba: Moncada enters action in the semifinals with a score of 0.421/0.522/0.737 with an OPS of 1.259 in the Classic. He scored one of his three WBC doubles in Cubas’ quarter-final victory.

Trea Turner, SS, USA: Turner has the hot bat in the WBC after winning a Grand Slam in the quarterfinals. Less than 24 hours later, he’ll take the field where he undoubtedly crushed 407 feet into left field.

