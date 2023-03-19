British officials launch deportation flights to Rwanda ‘until summer’ | political news





British officials are working to begin deportation flights to Rwanda “by summer”, a government source told Sky News.

The Home Secretary this weekend signed an update to the Immigration Agreement between Central African countries and governments, extending the scope to “all categories of people passing through safe countries and making illegal and dangerous travel to the UK”.

The UK Home Office said in a statement that the government would allow the new illegal migration legislation to be implemented, as those coming to the UK illegally who are “unable to return to their home countries” would mean they are “in scope for relocation to Rwanda”. “.

Government sources said it would “seal all loopholes” for those arriving illegally, including those claiming to be victims of modern slavery.

Suella Braverman visited the capital, Kigali, where she welcomed the strengthening of the UK’s immigration partnership, meeting Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Vincent Viruta.

The British government plans to send tens of thousands of migrants from more than 4,000 miles to Rwanda as part of a £120 million (approximately 120 million won) agreement with Rwanda last year.

No one has traveled yet.

The plane was stopped after an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in June last year.

On Saturday, Ms Braverman and Dr Biruta signed an update to a memorandum of understanding further expanding their partnership.

Image: Suella Braverman (center) tours a construction site outside Kigali while visiting Rwanda.

Rwanda has ‘abundant resources’

Emphasizing the action the government is taking, Braverman said: “What this bill does is dramatically and significantly reduce the legal pathways that can prevent people from moving or moving out of the UK.

“To delay their detention. To undermine our rules. And now what we’re seeing is people using modern slavery, seeking asylum, using human rights laws… controlling our borders. To interfere with duty.”

She continued: “Our legislation strikes the right balance between fairness and compassion to amend that and, on the one hand, to provide a strong legal mandate system and detention and removal powers. A safe country.”

“And as we’ve seen here in Rwanda, there are abundant resources to properly support and accommodate people to live safe and secure lives.”

Image: The Home Secretary tours a new construction training school in Kigali during a visit to Rwanda.

Braverman visits potential immigrant homes.

During his visit to Rwanda, the Home Secretary spent time meeting refugees who had settled in Rwanda.

She also toured the newly built homes and accommodations that would be used to accommodate the migrants to Rwanda.

Fesseha Teame, a refugee living in Rwanda, told reporters that she “never felt I was considered a foreigner” but did not see the African country capable of hosting “thousands” of migrants.

The 48-year-old, father of a wife and four children, told media after the interior secretary insisted that “Rwanda has the capacity to resettle thousands of people and can quickly set up accommodation once the flight begins.”

Braverman also said that the suggestion that Rwanda can only accommodate 200 people is “a completely false story spread by critics trying to scrap the deal”.

The quoted figure was used by Yolande Makolo, a Rwandan government spokesman, when speaking to British journalists last year.

Image: Suella Braverman visits a new home in Rwanda with Information and Communications Technology Minister Claudette Irere.

Braverman met with entrepreneurs as well as investment startups to discuss the various business and employment opportunities available to Rwandans.

Earlier this month, the prime minister announced a package to set up new detention centers in France and deploy more French personnel and beach patrol technology as part of a concerted effort to combat illegal immigration.

Around 45,728 people crossed the Channel to the UK throughout 2022, a 60% increase over the previous year.

Mr Braverman said he was visiting Rwanda this weekend to “reinforce the government’s commitment to partnership as part of an initiative to stop the boat and discuss plans to implement an agreement soon”.

