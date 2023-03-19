The outlook for the US dollar hinges on the federal government’s next steps. Will the FOMC work or will it stop?





US DOLLAR FORECAST: US dollar retreats this week as Treasury yields plunge amid banking sector turmoil FOMC monetary policy meeting will steal the show next week Fed expected to hike rates 25 basis points, but a pause should not be entirely ruled out further tensions in financial markets in the coming days

Recommended by Diego Colman

Get your free USD forecast

Most Read: Gold Prices Jump as Yields Crash, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Anxiety Lingers

The US Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, came under pressure this week, slipping around 0.8% to settle slightly below the 104.00 level, undermined by the sharp drop in yields US bond markets as traders scaled back the Federal Reserve’s tightening trajectory in the face of massive turmoil in the banking sector.

Bets on the monetary policy outlook moved in a dovish direction after the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. regional banks stoked fears of a financial Armageddon, prompting the Fed to launch emergency measures to bolster depository institutions facing liquidity constraints.

The chart below shows how much Treasury yields and Fed terminal rate expectations have fallen since the middle of last week despite Jerome Powell’s hawkish message to Congress. It also shows how the dollar has retreated along with these assets.

IMPLIED RETURN OF FUTURE FED FUNDS 2023

Source: Trading View

Recommended by Diego Colman

Introduction to Forex News Trading

Given recent developments, the path of least resistance is likely to be lower for the US Dollar, provided the current situation does not spiral out of control and lead to a major financial crisis, as this would benefit defensive currencies.

Traders will be equipped with more information to better gauge the outlook for the greenbacks after the Fed announces its March policy decision this coming Wednesday. As expectations have fluctuated, market prices are now tilting toward a quarter-point interest rate hike – a move that would take borrowing costs to 4.75%-5.00%, the most high level since 2007.

Either way, a “pause” is still in play and shouldn’t be completely ruled out, as a lot could happen by Wednesday. The events of the past few days have shown that bad news comes unexpectedly and comes out of nowhere. That said, any new financial stress could prompt policymakers to err on the side of caution and adopt a wait-and-see approach.

Whatever the Fed’s decision next week, the stars have aligned for guidance to be dovish. The FOMC should emphasize the importance of preserving financial stability and its willingness to act to prevent the materialization of systemic risks. The implications of this message could lead to further weakness in the US dollar.

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

element inside element. That’s probably not what you wanted to do! Instead, load your apps’ JavaScript bundle into the element.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfx.com/news/forex-usd-dollar-outlook-hinges-on-fed-next-steps-will-the-fomc-hike-or-pause-20230318.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related