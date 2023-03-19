



For many people, Mother’s Day is the best day to remember. However, the annual event falls on a different date each year, making it difficult to follow.

To make matters worse, Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries.

Also known as Mothering Sunday, you might not be sure what that actually means. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Mothering Sunday?

The origins of Mothering Sunday were in the Middle Ages, when children who left their families for family service were allowed to go home or to their mother’s church.

So, initially, the motherly role aspect of the event had nothing to do with how mothers are celebrated today.

However, the way back home inevitably became an opportunity for the family to reunite, and the custom of children picking flowers and giving them to their mothers on the way arose.

This date was traditionally given a more celebratory tone as it was an opportunity for the fasting rules of Lent to be relaxed, allowing onlookers a long-awaited feast.

As a result, it came to be known as Refreshment Sunday, Simnel Sunday (after Simnel cakes traditionally baked at celebrations), and above all (probably only in Surrey) as Pudding Pie Sunday.

It’s thanks to a celebration in the US later this year that most people refer to this day as Mother’s Day.

It was created by Anna Jarvis in memory of her mother, Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who treated wounded soldiers in the American Civil War in 1907.

Her daughter campaigned for a day to honor her mother’s role after Anne’s death, and the idea gained such traction that by 1911 every state in the United States observed a holiday.

In 1914, it became so common that President Woodrow Wilson declared Mother’s Day a national holiday to publicly express his love and respect for our country’s mothers.

Mother’s Day quickly became a major commercial opportunity, and Hallmark dominated card manufacturing until the early 20’s.

Jarvis deeply resented the materialistic aspect of the holiday he created. He said the commercialization of emotional symbols like white carnations has waned criticism, even leading to arrests for protesting groups selling Mother’s Day merchandise.

Mothering Sunday is technically a different celebration than Mother’s Day, but the success of the American holiday has led to a resurgence of tradition observance after a decline in interest in the early 20th century.

In the fifties, the practice of the Christian festival was extensively integrated with the commercial aspects of Mother’s Day, the name Mother’s Day gradually overtook Mother’s Sunday, and the celebration became increasingly secular.

Why is Mother’s Day date different in the UK than in the US?

Mothering Sunday is always held on the fourth Sunday of Lent. That means it comes three weeks before Easter Sunday.

However, Mother’s Day is now celebrated worldwide, with most countries outside the UK leading the US practice.

There, the event is marked on the second Sunday of May, 14 May 2023. Nearly 100 countries follow the US system, including most of Europe, Africa and South America.

Even fewer people celebrate the fourth Sunday of Lent, but Nigeria joins Britain and Ireland in celebrating Mother’s Sunday.

Other countries, including Russia, Vietnam and Afghanistan, celebrate mothers on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Bolivia celebrates Mother’s Day on May 27, the site of the Battle of La Coronilla in 1812, when women fighting for independence were massacred by Spanish troops.

Elsewhere, France and many of its former colonies celebrate Mother on the last Sunday in May, while Argentina celebrates Dia de la Madre on the third Sunday in October.

