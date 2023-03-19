Former Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Says US Banking Crisis Will Slow Growth





WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) – Former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) CEO Lloyd Blankfein said on Sunday the U.S. banking crisis would accelerate the general credit crunch and slow the U.S. economy.

“It is a certainty that this will – that this situation will cause – will act in a way that resembles a rate hike in some respects. The banks will have to, you know, because of the tension, because of the pressure and uncertainties, the banks will manage their equity,” Blankfein told CNN in an interview on Sunday.

“They will be lending less on the deposits that they have. And so there will already be less credit. Less credit means less growth. So part of the mission of the Fed in trying to slow down the economy is will do here,” added the former CEO of Goldman Sachs.

Financial stocks have lost billions of dollars in value since Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) and Signature Bank (SBNY.O) crashed earlier in March. US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the banking crisis had subsided. He also told the Americans that their deposits were safe.

Gary Cohn, who served as an economic adviser to former President Donald Trump and is also a former chairman of Goldman Sachs, told CBS News that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was in a “tough spot.”

Both Cohn and Blankfein backed the prediction that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.25% over the coming week, but added that the central bank may have to pause and reassess afterwards to give themselves some leeway.

“The market is pricing in over a 70% chance of the Fed going up 25 basis points. Personally, I personally think it would be good to stop here,” Blankfein told CNN.

Their former bank’s economics team was among the first to predict that the banking turmoil would lead the Fed to forgo an interest rate hike at this week’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nonetheless, futures markets saw a greater-than-equal chance on Friday of the Fed proceeding with a 25 basis point hike, a view echoed by a poll of Reuters economists on Friday.

Investors are currently pricing in a 60% chance of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with others betting on no change. Some industry executives have said the central bank should now prioritize financial stability.

“I think (Fed Chairman Powell) will give himself a lot of room in the upcoming meetings to do whatever they need to do, which can be a pause, maybe reduced or maybe increased depending the evolution of inflation in the United States,” Cohn said. on Sunday.

