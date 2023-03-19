Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: British race start time, qualifying results, how can I watch F1 on TV today?





The fast distances of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the third F1 Grand Prix, and world champion Max Verstappen has battled enchantingly for the lead on this track for the past two years.

The Dutchmans Red Bull were expected to lead once again in this race before finishing practice in Saudi Arabia on Friday’s top timesheet after a win in the season opener in Bahrain.

Click here to follow Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Live!

However, after a shocking exit from Saturday’s Q2 qualifier due to unexpected power issues in the RB19, they started from 15th on the grid as a difficult fight through the field loomed.

read more

Teammate Perez took pole once again at Jeddah. Fernando Alonso, having already reviewed his electronic control unit assignments during the season with Ferrari, finished second in his Aston Martin after Charles Leclerc’s 10th-place grid penalty.

With Lewis Hamilton dropping to 8th-5th behind teammate George Russell, a spot at the top tier now appears beyond Mercedes facing a sober start to a 2023 season that doesn’t look like it will improve any time soon. Carlos Sainz joins Russell on the Ferrari’s second row.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place today Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Jeddah Cornish Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

With all three practice sessions and qualifying rounds on record, the race itself is scheduled to start on Sunday at 5pm GMT.

Back on pole: Sergio Perez tops the heats for the second year in a row at Jeddah.

/ Getty Images

How can I watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

TV Channels: All weekend live on Sky Sports in the UK, featuring Sky Sports F1 and main events starting at 3.30pm GMT. Free highlights are available on Channel 4 at 10:15pm.

Live Stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the race live via the Sky Go app.

Live Blog: You can follow all of Sunday’s action through the Standard Sports live race blog.

Who will be on pole position for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

Sergio Perez took pole position for the second year in a row in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, beating Charles Leclerc on the first lap of Q3.

It is the only pole position of his career to date.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Qualifying Results

1 Sergio Perez (Mexico) Red Bull 1:28 265

2 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:28.420 (relegated to 12th due to 10th place grid penalty)

3 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.730

4 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.857

5 Carlos Saines Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.931

6 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.945

7 Esteban Okon (Native) Alpine 1:29.078

8 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.223

9 Oscar Piastry (Australia) McLaren 1:29.243

10 Pierre Gasley (Fra) Alpine 1:29.357

11 Nico Hulkenberg(Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.451

12 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:29.461

13 Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:29.517

14 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stakes 1:29.668

15 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:49.953

16 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.939

17 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:29.994

18 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.244

19 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:30.447

20 Logan Sargent (USA) Williams 2:08.510

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/formula-one/f1-saudi-arabian-grand-prix-2023-start-time-uk-grid-positions-how-can-i-watch-race-live-tv-coverage-today-b1066906.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related