US Utilities Spent Big Money Preparing the Power Grid for Storms and Still Failed | American News





Warnings to residents of the southeastern United States were issued just before Christmas: delay washing clothes or running the dishwasher, and limit hot water use until freezing temperatures subside. .

That still wasn’t enough for two of the nation’s largest electric utilities.

As temperatures plummeted to 40°F (4.4°C) within hours and high winds swept through the region between December 23 and 24, pre-holiday preparations were put on hold as the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Duke Energy set up historic blackouts. lasting approximately 30 minutes to an hour.

By some accounts, the inability of utilities to provide power during severe weather nearly plunged the entire eastern United States into darkness. And in some parts of the country, up to 63% of outages came from natural gas plants, according to PJM Interconnection, an organization that operates the largest regional power grid in the United States.

The near miss came after these two utilities, among others, spent billions preparing the grid for such a storm after the 2014 polar vortex, when record cold weather exposed vulnerabilities in the power grid. Yet despite these investments, when cold weather hit again last year, equipment at natural gas and coal-fired power plants in the southeast froze again.

Clean energy advocates and grid experts say December’s weather proved the growing number of natural gas power plants, which now supply more than a third of the country’s electricity, are the wrong ones choices to cope with extreme weather conditions and delay the transition to less climate-polluting alternatives.

Despite this, Duke, Southern Company, TVA and others are looking past this argument and building more gasworks anyway. They don’t seem to see the writing on the wall that gas ain’t it [dependable]reliable resource, said Maggie Shober, director of research at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

Still, some say natural gas is the best option right now, as utilities shut down old power plants and add more renewables, steps that upend the traditional power grid.

Gas, nuclear and coal are sometimes less reliable, but they are more reliable than renewables, said Paul Patterson, a financial analyst at Glenrock Associates LLC that tracks utilities.

Elected officials and industry experts formed an expert panel to study what went wrong across seven TVA states during the storm, and Duke officials told its state regulators in January that it had launched an internal review.

What happened?

Because electricity demand was so high relative to electricity supply, a wide swath of the national power grid was at risk of widespread blackouts that could have been as severe as the Northeast outage in August. 2003, said a Duke Energy executive. an audience.

Had Duke not deliberately reduced the amount of power demand drawn from its grid, the stability of the Eastern Interconnect, the bulk power system that stretches from central Canada to Florida and the West to the Rockies, was in danger, said Sam Holman, Dukes vice president of transmission and system operations at a January hearing from the North Carolina utility regulator.

He compared the possible outcome to what happened during the northeast blackout in August 2003. Allowing physics to solve the problem was what we were defending against in [Dukes territories] when we made the decision to offload, he said.

Steam rises from the cooling towers of Duke Energy’s coal-fired power plant in Crystal River, Florida. Photograph: Dane Rhys/Reuters

If Duke and others hadn’t made continuous outages, they were putting the network at risk, and that risk comes in the form of uncontrolled system loss, Holman said. We weren’t the only ones, there were others struggling during that same time, Holman said, everyone was tight [on electricity supplies]. There was simply no shopping to be done.

Like Duke, TVA said it proactively implemented a multi-step plan to ensure grid stability, which included asking customers to conserve power and cut power to large industrial companies before switching. to power outages, a spokesperson said.

TVA and local power companies have been extremely successful in implementing the bulk power grid backup plan, TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said.

Southern did not say whether the severity of the power grid challenges threatened the Eastern grid as a whole.

The plants that were running were using so much natural gas that the pressure dropped in the pipelines, causing problems for other utilities that needed the gas. I don’t think (power companies) have really considered how extreme cold and extreme heat are going to strain their gas-fired plants or their coal fleets, said David Neal, senior counsel at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

As power plants began to fail, utilities in the Southeast sought to purchase additional power from the Northeast and Midwest. But that demand outstripped supply as Christmas approached and temperatures plummeted.

The problems were compounded by a breakdown in high-tech software that miscalculated the amount of electricity needed. The software’s computer models told utilities that they had enough energy for the storm. But utilities now say software forecasts were off by as much as 10%, leaving them with demand they were unaware of and unable to meet.

It was a mess, said Simon Mahan, executive director of the Southern Renewable Energy Association (SREA), which has closely tracked the effect of the storms on the power grid and collected data from government and other sources to show its impact.

With electricity demand higher than expected and power plants not operating, utilities had limited and cheap options. So some utilities have started to run their power plants on another type of fossil fuel: oil. They end up using even dirtier fuel to try to dampen those price spikes, said Neal of the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Course on polar vortices

It was not the first time that such a system failure had occurred due to extreme weather conditions. The 2014 polar vortex also caused the system to freeze and knock dozens of plants offline. After that, utilities said they needed two things to prevent a repeat: a more resilient power grid and more power plants.

With the blessing of state regulators, companies have spent or are spending billions on the electrical system to improve it: $75 billion for Duke Energy to create a stronger grid, $17 billion for Southern Company to improve old power lines and $18 billion for TVA upgrades. its power plants and repair old power lines.

Our commissions expect us to plan for those extremes, said Stan Connally Jr, general manager of Southern Company Services, a unit of Southern Company that, among other things, oversees the entire utility power grid.

After utilities build new plants, they keep some older plants, including older coal or oil-fired plants, to operate when demand is highest. After the polar vortex, industry said it needed more power plants just in case, with some southeastern power companies demanding to have at least a quarter of their power plants on standby.

After the storm, Alabama Power, owned by Southern Company, decided to build a huge power plant, buy two more, and buy power from a third party to boost the amount of power just in case. All power stations are fueled by natural gas.

leaning on the gas

While proponents argue overreliance on gas is a big problem with the grid, utilities and regulators say gas plants emit less than coal plants, cost billions less to build than nuclear, and can run more often than renewables.

Over the past seven years, gas has replaced coal as the primary energy source across the country, and utilities are adamant it must remain an important fuel source for the electric grid for decades to come.

Natural gas needs to have a place in this conversation, Connally said.

Indeed, people are talking about natural gas after the December freeze, but not in the way the utility industry would like. More than two dozen gasworks failed to operate as planned in the eastern half of the United States, contributing to blackouts.

Public services like TVA are staying the course. TVA has plans for a large natural gas plant to replace an old coal plant, a proposal that the Environmental Protection Agency says is contrary to Joe Bidens’ climate goals.

It’s the best overall solution, said TVA CEO Jeff Lyash.

The storm highlighted the risk of significant weather events and the need for the utilities industry to adapt Jeff Lyash, CEO of TVA

Grid experts want utilities and their regulators to consider other options before immediately turning to more natural gas plants.

SREA’s Mahan said that if there had been more solar power on the grid in December, it would have shortened the duration of outages or reduced the number of people affected.

Electric utilities disagreed: Electricity demand peaked early in the morning before sunrise, which meant it was too dark for solar power to work.

But observers say utilities need to find another solution.

I think it’s just a band-aid, said Ari Peskoe, director of the Electricity Law Initiative at Harvard Law School’s environmental and energy law program, factories of natural gas.

TVA’s Lyash said he hopes the surveys will highlight new ways utilities can work with agencies to make the network even stronger.

The storm highlighted the risk of significant weather events and the need for the utility industry to adapt, he said.

TVA immediately identified 240 steps it could take to strengthen its power grid and completed about 80% of them immediately, Lyash said at a meeting in February. There are still longer-term and more complicated questions to answer, Lyash said, such as whether the utility is too dependent on importing electricity from its neighbors.

We want to take immediate action to make sure that in the same case, we wouldn’t have the same problem, Lyash said. This does not mean that there is no more work to do, it falls into a category of resilience.

