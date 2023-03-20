The government sends alerts to all UK mobiles to warn the public about disasters and terrorist attacks.





All mobile phones in the country will receive emergency siren alerts from the government to warn the public of disasters such as floods, fires and terrorist attacks, under a new system starting today.

If it is determined that life is in danger, an alert will be sent and tests of the system will take place across the UK over the next month.

Under the Emergency Alert System, governments and emergency services can send emergency messages to nearly 90% of telephones in a designated area.

Alerts sent via mobile broadcast technology appear on the device home screen with a “loud siren sound” for up to 10 seconds. Users should acknowledge the notification before using the phone again.

People who don’t want to receive notifications can opt out of notifications in their device settings, but the government is urging people to remain opted out because it has the potential to save lives.

No data collected

Ministers were assured that they would not disclose the location of individuals or collect any personal data.

The government said the system would be used very rarely and only in situations that pose an immediate danger to people’s lives.

Across the UK system tests will be held on Sunday 23 April and people will receive test messages on their mobile phones.

“We are strengthening national resilience with a new emergency alert system to meet a wide range of threats, from floods to wildfires,” said Prime Minister Oliver Dowden of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“It will revolutionize our ability to alert and alert people in immediate danger and help keep people safe. As we have seen in the United States and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save lives. “

Systems used all over the world

According to the government, the system is already in use in countries including the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan and is credited with saving lives during accidents such as extreme weather.

The system broadcasts from cell towers near emergency situations to send safe, free, one-way alerts.

Live tests of the service have already taken place in East Suffolk and Reading.

National Fire Chiefs Council Chair Mark Hardingham said, “Along with all fire and rescue services across the country, I can use emergency alerts to help us do our jobs and help our communities in emergencies. I hope to be there.

We’ve seen these types of systems in action elsewhere around the world and look forward to having a facility here in the UK. We hope to work with the fire department and our partners to help make this system as safe as possible. A crisis looms.

protect people

Caroline Douglass, Director of Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management, Environment Agency, said: .

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1953 East Coast surge, one of the worst flooding events in Britain’s recent history, which killed more than 300 people. It’s a fantastic addition to your toolbox for emergencies.

