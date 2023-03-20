UBS to buy Credit Suisse amid fallout from US bank collapse





Banking giant UBS has agreed to buy out smaller rival Credit Suisse, Swiss authorities announced on Sunday. The landmark deal comes as major financial institutions continue to grapple with the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month and struggle to avert a wider crisis.

“This takeover was made possible thanks to the support of the Swiss federal government, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA and the Swiss National Bank,” the Swiss National Bank said in a statement. “With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation.”

UBS will buy Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion, Credit Suisse said in a press release detailing the purchase, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. All current shareholders of the bank will receive one share of UBS for about 22 1/2 shares of Credit Suisse, according to the press release.

In a statement, Axel P. Lehmann, chairman of the board of directors of Credit Suisse, said that “the announced merger represents the best result available”, citing “recent extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances”.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for Credit Suisse and although the team has worked tirelessly to resolve many legacy issues and execute its new strategy, we are compelled today to find a solution that delivers results. sustainable,” added Lehmann.

During a press conference held on Sunday afternoon to discuss the emergency purchase, Karin Keller-Sutter, President of FINMA, said that “Switzerland must assume its responsibilities beyond its own borders” , and added that the agreement had been reached in order to avoid “irreparable economic problems”. unrest in Switzerland and around the world. Keller-Sutter said the purchase “laid the foundation for greater stability both in Switzerland and abroad.”

Fears about the stability of the global banking system have spread to the United States and Europe following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which occurred less than two weeks ago and within days of each other. . Their closures have prompted the federal government as well as some of the largest US banks to take rare steps to shore up the finances of institutions threatened by the turmoil.

Credit Suisse received nearly $54 billion last week from the Swiss National Bank as part of the talks, while a consortium of 11 major US banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, agreed to provide $30 billion in financing for First Bank of the Republic. These four banks each agreed to contribute $5 billion, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley each agreed to donate $2.5 billion and BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and US Bank each agreed. to donate $1 billion.

Thursday’s emergency funding pledges briefly interrupted what had been a steady decline in both banks’ shares, which resumed the following day. On Friday, Credit Suisse’s stock price fell 7% and ended the day at $2.01.

For Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest commercial bank, shares fell 30% on the SIX stock exchange after its largest shareholder said it would no longer invest money in the institution. The bank had struggled before US bank failures sparked fear and mistrust among major investors, and it announced plans on Thursday to borrow up to 50 billion francs from the National Bank.

“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and customers as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler, more focused bank built around customer needs,” Credit Suisse said in a statement to the time.

The sharp decline in its share price a day earlier marked a record low for Credit Suisse, after the Saudi National Bank told news outlets it would not inject additional funds into the institution as it sought to avoid the regulations that would become applicable with a stake in the Swiss lender above 10%. The upheaval caused an automatic freeze on trading of Credit Suisse shares in the Swiss market and had a significant impact on the shares of other major European banks, with some shares falling by double digits.

Despite the Swiss National Bank’s decision to consolidate Credit Suisse’s finances, Capital Economics analysts said concerns remained about the health of the institution, especially as it has not been profitable since. two years.

Andrew Kenningham, chief economist for Europe at Capital Economics, said in a note to investors on Friday that while Credit Suisse has a three-year plan to restore activity, “it is uncertain whether markets give him so much time”.

