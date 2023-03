Capturing the sound of war as US forces charge for BaghdadExBulletin

Soldiers from the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division secure a field near Najaf, Iraq, at sunrise March 23, 2003. John Moore/AP .

. John Moore/AP

John Moore/AP

On March 20, 2003, I was embedded with the lead attack elements of the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division deployed along the Kuwait-Iraq border when a violent volley of artillery sounded . It was destroying Iraqi border posts and military units in the region. I remember the sustained barrage; the muffled noises echoing all around the desert.

Soldiers were anxious following an Iraqi Scud missile attack earlier. They were swarming in the desert and seemed tense as the American artillery barrage opened. Can-Capt. Larry Burris, Charlie Rock’s company commander attached to the 1-64th Armor Battalion, shouted to his soldiers, “It’s the sound of freedom.”

The army units that would lead the 3rd Infantry Division’s attack in Baghdad were about to invade Iraq and overthrow the regime of Saddam Hussein on the orders of President George W. Bush. The United States claimed that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.

I rode in the back of Captain Burris’ Bradley Fighting Vehicle alongside the armored brigade’s M1A1 Abrams tanks, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers and Humvees that swiftly crossed the Iraqi border.

Operation Iraqi Freedom was underway.

The relentless 26-day attack led by the United States succeeded in bringing down the dictator Saddam. The Army called it one of the fastest and largest armored assaults in military history. In the public eye, however, it was quickly eclipsed by a long and clumsy American occupation and decade-long military presence that spawned a stubborn insurgency. More than 4,500 Americans and nearly 200,000 Iraqis were killed during the war, according to Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

The invasion gave way to a vicious and bloody Shiite-Sunni civil war and the growth of the jihadist terrorist group al-Qaeda in Iraq. Later, the Islamic State terrorist network grew out of Iraq’s sectarian chaos and temporarily took control of large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Iraq’s so-called weapons of mass destruction have never been found.

Listen to the full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Producers Danny Hajek and Jack Mitchell contributed to this report

