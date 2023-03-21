Senators warn that the next US banking operation could be rigged





Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, who also sits on the Intelligence Committee, says he’d be surprised if they didn’t emulate the digital pressure campaign that he says experts, caused the bank runs. We see all kinds of contributions from foreign actors trying to harm the country, so it’s really an obvious avenue for someone to try to do that, Risch says.

Some experts believe the threat is real. The fear is not exaggerated, Peter Warren Singer, strategist and senior fellow at New America, a Washington-based think tank, told WIRED via email. Most cyber threats, whether from criminals or governments, do not create new vulnerabilities, but notice and exploit existing ones. And it’s clear that stock markets and social media are manipulable. Add them up and you multiply the potential for manipulation.

Following the GameStop meme-led rally, which was fueled in part by a desire to weed out short-term hedge funds, equity pundits have warned that the same techniques could be used to target banks. In an article for the Carnegie Endowment, published in November 2021, Claudia Biancotti, director of the Bank of Italy, and Paolo Ciocca, an Italian financial regulator, warned that financial institutions were vulnerable to similar market manipulation.

Finance-focused virtual communities are growing in size and potential economic and social impact, as evidenced by the role played by online groups of retail traders in the GameStop case, they wrote. These communities are very exposed to manipulation and can represent a privileged target. for state and non-state actors conducting malicious information operations.

Governments’ response to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, depositors’ money was quickly protected, showing that banks can be strengthened against this type of event, says AI expert Cristin Bravo Romanan in banking and contagion risk at the University of Western Ontario. All the measures that have been taken to restore confidence in the banking system limit the ability of a hostile attacker, he says.

Roman says federal officials now see, or at least should see clearly, the real cyber threat of mass digital hysteria, and could strengthen provisions to protect smaller banks from runs. It entirely depends on what happens after that, Roman says. The truth is that the banking system is just as political as it is economic.

Preventing the wave of online panic, whether real or fabricated, is much more complicated. Social media sites in the United States cannot easily be compelled to remove content, and they are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which shields tech companies from liability for what others write on their platforms. While this provision is currently being challenged in the US Supreme Court, its unlikely legislators would like to limit what many consider to be free speech.

I don’t think social media can be regulated to censor discussions of the financial condition of banks unless there is deliberate manipulation or misinformation, as there might be in any other medium, says Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut.

I don’t think we should offer a systemic response to a localized problem, says Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, though he adds that he wants to hear all the arguments.

We have to be very careful not to interfere with speech, says Cramer. But when the talk becomes specifically designed to short sell a market, for example, or lead to an unnecessary run on the bank, we have to be reasonable about it.

While some members of Congress are using the race for Silicon Valley Bank to reignite conversations about regulating social media platforms, other lawmakers are, once again, looking to tech companies themselves for solutions. . We need to be better at discovering and exposing bots. We need to understand the source, says Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine.

King, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says Washington can’t solve all of Silicon Valley’s problems, especially when it comes to cleaning up bots. It must be them, he said. We can’t do that.

