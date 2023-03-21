Neil Druckmann releases Abby teaser for The Last Of Us season 2





There may have been a few people confused last night, as The Last of Us didn’t have episode 10 airing on HBO, with the unusual 9-episode season ending last weekend.

But co-showrunner Neil Druckmann is still getting fans excited for the sequel, as he released a teaser image for Abby, a key character from part 2 of the game and now, season 2 of the series, where he has Already been confirmed the second season will begin to adapt the second game, even if it takes more than one season to do so.

What is this teaser? I looked into it, and actually it’s an Outbreak Day poster from 5 years ago, even before Abby was revealed in part 2. I’m looking at an old reddit thread speculating that the muscle arm is Joel , because it’s back before we even know Abby existed. The other poster is Ellie covered in plants, which ended up depicting the tattoo she has on her bite area.

Hatching day

ELEPHANT

So no, it’s not new art that’s been mocked up to tease season 2 of the show. But naturally, everyone is thinking about Abby and who will play the part. Spoilers for part 2 of the game and season 2 of the show follow.

Considering the source of these images, I wouldn’t read too much into the hammer. I’ve seen speculation that Druckmann posting this image means Abby will now beat Joel to death with a hammer instead of the golf club like she did in the game, but since it’s a piece of art so old, I don’t think it can be a takeaway.

I will say though that posting the image of Abby’s muscular arm implies to me that they are indeed going to be looking for an actress with her immense physique. That could mean casting someone who is already as excited as Abby in acting, or rather casting an actress who will have to train like her life depended on it to muscle up for the part.

As always, the singular name that keeps coming up with Shannon Berry, the actress of The Wilds who looks like Abby and is followed by Neil Druckmann on Instagram. But I haven’t seen any other recent developments regarding her potential casting, and fan casting predictions usually end up wrong in cases like this. But who knows.

Shannon Berry

The Savages

We’ve ruled out at least one potential actress for the role. Mandalorian/Ant-Man actress Katy OBrian seemed to indicate that she couldn’t get an audition for The Last of Us and the role was already cast. OBrian is probably even swoleer than Abby, and with a pair of recent high-profile roles, seemed like a good fit, minus maybe his age, which is about a decade older than Abby is supposed to be.

If Abby really is as huge as she is in the game, I wonder how it’s handled with the petite size of 51 Bella Ramsey, who may have aged for Season 2 (she’s already ten- nine years old) but she certainly won’t get fat. But she’s supposed to pose a threat to Abby and still be a worthy adversary. So see how it’s handled.

