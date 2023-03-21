Britain signed a historic trade agreement with Ukraine as part of its increased support.





Commerce Minister Kemi Badenoch and Ukrainian Prime Minister signed the UK-Ukraine Digital Trade Agreement to provide vital support to Ukraine’s economy.

Business and Trade Ministry Mobilizes UK Businesses to Participate in Upcoming Reconstruction Projects in Ukraine with Key Meetings

UK to extend tariff elimination on all Ukrainian products until March 2024

England today [Monday 20 March] signed an important digital trade agreement with Ukraine that will support the country’s economy and significantly strengthen UK-Ukraine trade and investment relations.

The Department for Business and Trade hosted 200 British and international business and government officials, as well as a number of Ukrainian ministers, at the Mansion House today to lay the groundwork for closer future cooperation.

The Road to Ukraine Recovery Conference, which supports Ukraine’s national recovery plan and mobilizes UK businesses to participate in future Ukraine reconstruction projects, kicked off with a welcome from the Ministers of Business and Trade. The event and the mobilization of UK industry is a key stepping stone on the road to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London in June.

Badenoch, along with Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, virtually signed a landmark new Digital Trade Agreement (DTA) that will help Ukraine support its economy through the current crisis and lay the groundwork for recovery and revival. I did.

Minister for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch MP said:

The historic digital trade agreement signed today paves the way for a new era of modern trade between our two countries.

We are also extending tariff-free trade on Ukrainian imports to early 2024, providing much-needed support to Ukrainian businesses.

These initiatives will help protect jobs, livelihoods and families now and in Ukraine’s post-war future.

Beginning in June 2022, British negotiators worked with Ukraine at record speed to close deals after President Zelensky highlighted the vital role Ukraine’s first digitally driven trade agreement could play in strengthening the country’s economy.

Ukraine will ensure access to financial services critical to reconstruction efforts by facilitating trade in cross-border data flows. Ukrainian businesses can also do business more efficiently and cheaply with the UK through e-transactions, e-signatures and e-contracts.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, said:

This digital trade agreement shows that despite all the challenges of the war, Ukrainian IT companies operating in Ukraine are in demand worldwide.

The UA-UK Digital Trade Agreement protects key freedoms for trade in digital goods and services. Ukraine believes that an open and free framework for the digital economy is the best investment in forward-looking development.

Total military, humanitarian and economic aid pledged by the UK after 24 February 2022 is now over $4 billion. The UK is a key partner for Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreeing to host the UK-Ukraine Infrastructure Summit in June 2022 and play a leading role in rebuilding Kiev State, and have formed an Infrastructure Task Force to implement this agreement.

Stuart Senior, Gleeds’ Supervisory Board member, said:

As an international construction consultant, Gleeds has been active in Ukraine for many years. We welcome this new agreement, which strengthens UK-Ukraine relations and helps Ukraine develop into a modern and open economy.

DTA will remove barriers to digital transactions and make partnership initiatives and collaborative work more effective. It will also implement better processes and standards to further accelerate economic recovery through faster delivery of critical infrastructure reconstruction projects.

On the margins of the Road to URC event, the UK confirmed its intention to extend the elimination of tariffs on Ukrainian products until March 2024. Given the impact of the war on Ukraine’s ability to export goods, it will provide much-needed support to Ukrainian businesses.

Britain also continues to support Ukraine through tough sanctions against Russia. Britain and its allies have introduced some of the most severe economic sanctions ever imposed on major economies, including 20 billion (96%) of Britain-Russia goods trade from 2021.

Sanctions are having serious and detrimental consequences for Putin’s ability to wage war. Since the invasion began, British goods imports from Russia have fallen by 99% and goods exports to Russia have fallen by 80%.

