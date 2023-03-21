Candida auris fungal infection spreading rapidly in the United States





Comment this story

Comment

A deadly, highly drug-resistant fungus is spreading at an alarming rate in long-term care hospitals and other healthcare facilities caring for very sick people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

Fungal infections from the strain of yeast known as Candida auris tripled nationwide, from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021, according to CDC data. The cases where a person carries the fungus but is not infected have almost quadrupled, from 1,077 to 4,040 during the same period. Preliminary data suggests the numbers have continued to rise.

Scientists believe the fungus is not a threat to healthy people whose immune systems can fight it off. But it poses a danger to the medically fragile, including nursing home patients on ventilators and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. It is estimated that between 30 and 70% of hospitalized people who develop bloodstream infections die.

CDC experts say the increased spread underscores the need for robust infection control plans to reduce transmission of a fungus that can cause outbreaks as it lingers on surfaces and spreads through contact with patients and contaminated objects. .

What Last of Us is right about fungal infections in a changing world

Whether [the fungi] going into a hospital, they are very difficult to control and coming out of, William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They can persist, smolder and cause infections for a considerable period of time despite the best efforts of the infection control team and all other members of the hospital.

Deep cleaning hospitals is difficult because of the length of time the fungus lingers on surfaces, said Meghan Lyman, a CDC physician and lead author of the paper detailing the spread of the fungus. Some disinfectants commonly used in health care settings don’t work against this fungus, she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these challenges as healthcare workers have struggled with limited resources to contain the respiratory spread of this virus and cope with an influx of patients.

Authorities first detected Candida in the United States in 2016. The fungus is considered a serious global public health threat because it is resistant to different classes of antifungal drugs. Resistance to drugs based on echinocandins, often the first treatment deployed, remains rare in the United States, but researchers are concerned that a small but growing number of cases are resistant to this class of drugs.

There are a few antifungals in the pipeline, which gives us some hope, Lyman said.

The fungus has now been detected in more than half of the states, with 17 states having identified their first case between 2019 and 2021. Most spreads have occurred in acute long-term care hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, where patients are more likely to be on ventilators, the CDC says. The number of cases is likely underestimated because testing requires specialized equipment and is done unevenly across the United States.

Candida can cause life-threatening infections in the blood, heart, and brain. The CDC does not track the number of people who have died, and it can be difficult to discern the cause of death when the most at-risk patients are often already fighting for their lives.

The emergence of the fungus, detected more than a decade ago in India, South Africa and South America, has left researchers baffled.

Fungi often cannot withstand human body temperature, but a leading theory posits that Candida is now able to because it evolved to survive in a warming world.

This is how climate change or global warming can bring diseases because those in the environment have to adapt to survive and then have the ability to survive in humans, said microbiologist Arturo Casadevall at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health which studied the fungus. .

It has eerie parallels to the HBO drama The Last of Us, where the real-life cordyceps fungus that creates zombie ants adapts to a warming climate and infects humans, triggering a zombie apocalypse.

Experts credit the show with sparking interest in fungal infections that were often eclipsed by viruses and bacteria as pathogens that grab public attention. Despite its deadly potential, the CDC says the spread of Candida can be stopped if hospitals emphasize surveillance, hand hygiene, and thorough cleaning with the proper disinfectants.

Lyman offered additional reassurance: we’re happy to report that it doesn’t turn people into zombies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2023/03/20/candida-auris-fungus-infection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related