



Returning Boris Johnson as Conservative leader would be seen as a complete joke by voters who won’t tolerate another prime minister replacement, a leading elections expert has said.

Conservative colleague Robert Hayward, who analyzed May’s provincial elections across the UK in a dual role as voting expert, said the Conservatives could perform better than expected in the parliamentary vote, in part because Rishi Sunak could begin to disassociate himself. from Johnson’s political legacy.

Sunak’s individual poll scores not only outperformed his party, but were ahead of Johnson’s, particularly in areas such as credibility, Hayward said in a briefing.

Johnson’s return, sought by some Conservative MPs, could change the party’s fortunes, but in a negative way, not in a positive way, Hayward said. “I won’t say we have another prime minister change and the Conservatives are done,” he said, as he had two changes of prime minister last year. That would be a complete joke. Voters will not accept another change.

With the Conservatives trailing Labor by a wide margin in national opinion polls, Hayward said there were signs that Sunak was able to shake off some of the damage caused by Johnson and the scandal of the blockade-breaking parties. Johnson gives evidence before the Commons Privileges Commission.

Boris’ influence on Conservative polls appears to be waning, which could favor the Conservatives now, Hayward said.

If Rishi can keep his message through all the other noise, this is likely to lift the Conservatives, Hayward said. The population didn’t park the Partygate. They still see it as a Conservative problem, but as a Boris problem.

But these small signs of recovery need to be seen in a broader context, Hayward said. The reality is that the Conservatives have been in a very difficult, if not terrible, position and now they appear to be moving into a difficult position. By any stretch of the imagination, they never say they came out of the woods.

But the Conservative Party’s position is noticeably better than it was just a few weeks ago, he added.

In the local elections on 4 May, more than 8,000 parliamentary seats will be contested across the country’s 84 metropolitan, single and regional councils and four UK mayoral offices.

When the race for seats took place in 2019, Theresa Mays’ government was struggling and lost more than 1,000 MPs. The Labor Party, then led by Jeremy Corbyn, also lost seats, while the Liberal Democrats, Greens and local parties won.

Hayward said the election was a sure test for Keir Starmus’s party, refusing to predict whether the Conservatives could win the seat in May.

Lib Dems, which held their first face-to-face meeting since 2019 over the weekend, are personally confident of progress in May, despite posting a net profit of over 700 in 2019.

