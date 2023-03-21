Deadly fungal infections rise in US hospitals





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring the rise of a deadly, treatment-resistant fungus that is causing outbreaks in a growing number of healthcare facilities across the country.

New data compiled by a CDC research team, published March 21 in Annals of Internal Medicine, shows that Candida auris infections have increased dramatically in the United States in recent years. In 2021, national cases reported by health facilities increased by 95%, and from 2019 to 2021, 17 states reported their first case. With infections recorded in a total of 28 states and the District of Columbia, these numbers suggest that current disinfection and safety measures in healthcare settings may not be enough.

Experts do not currently consider C. auris to be a threat to the general population because most healthy people are not at risk for serious infections, which tend to be spread in hospital settings. But there are fears that it could one day evolve into one.

The first US case of C. auris infection was reported in 2016, and although travel later brought it to a number of states, “at first we didn’t see such a dramatic increase “says Meghan Lyman, a physician with the Mycotic Diseases Branch of the CDC and the first author of the article. “It gave us some hope.” Things changed in 2019, she says, when an influx of states reporting outbreaks made it clear the threat was here to stay. “We realized it’s just a really fragile situation.” A 2022 study described a concurrent rise in European outbreaks, and the CDC says infections have occurred in more than 30 countries worldwide since the fungus emerged in Japan in 2009.

Read more: Deadly fungal infection emerged due to global warming, study finds

The new findings may also reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, eight states reported their first cases of C. auris, more than any other year. CDC scientists believe that crowded conditions in hospitals, especially those facing shortages of staff, equipment and PPE, have contributed to the spread of the fungus. Infections are rare but serious – death rates are around 30% – and symptoms can include fever and chills, followed by organ failure.

Most fungal infections, both mild and severe, are caused by one of hundreds of types of Candida yeast. Some types of Candida live peacefully in our bodies – a yeast infection, for example, is simply an overgrowth of one of these helpful species. C. auris is one of the most dangerous types, but for most healthy people, the fungus will temporarily colonize the skin without causing illness or harm. without testing, you would probably never know it was there. This type of colonization often resolves naturally, thanks to the fungi present in the normal skin flora which eventually rebalance themselves and take over. The danger arises when C. auris enters the body through a wound or other opening, especially if someone is weakened or immunocompromised.

This helps explain why CDC data comes almost entirely from health care facilities. Another factor is that people who are already in these settings are more likely to be tested for it, following a bad infection or death. “When the first case comes up, it’s often a clinical case because people might not be looking for it,” Lyman says. If you’re heading to the hospital and you’re worried about an infection, “you can always ask, as soon as you walk in, if they’re screening for C. auris,” says Johanna Rhodes, a researcher at Imperial College London ( who were not involved in the study). In an ideal world, she says, hospitals would screen all patients as they enter. While no state yet requires hospitals to test this extensively, several have recommended it or undertaken county-level projects to make widespread testing more feasible.

Most fungi capable of infecting humans pose threats to certain body systems. Some can infect the lungs, others the skin, and some even seem to affect mental health. This particular species of Candida affects blood circulation, and infections like those caused by C. auris, “are similar to sepsis,” Rhodes says. “But it’s harder to treat.”

C. auris is resistant to antifungal drugs, which makes it unique among fungi. “If you look at all Candida species, only about 7% of all isolates [individual cell samples trapped and regrown in a lab] are resistant to antifungals,” says Shawn Lockhart, director of the CDC’s Fungal Reference Laboratory and author of the paper. “Now all of a sudden we have this bug where 85-90% of all isolates are resistant.”

Read more: Why mushrooms can be good

Generally, a drug-resistant fungus can escape one of the three main types of antifungal drugs. But C. auris is pan-resistant, which means that all three treatments are weakened or ineffective against it. Scientists have also tracked drug resistance in C. auris over time, and the fungus has evolved dramatically in a short time, which has experts worried. “I can think of only one other report of pan-resistant Candida,” he says. “The difference is that he was never resistant to all three antifungals at the same time.”

C. auris also has an unusual ability to stay. The fungus is able to form biofilms, Rhodes explains, “which is basically like having an Iron Man armor or suit. That allows it to persist in the environment, it makes it super sticky to surfaces, and it can resist In a 2015 study, Rhodes found that C. auris was resistant to most disinfectants used by the UK’s national health system at the time and called for the recommendations to be adjusted. “allows C. auris to latch onto medical equipment like ventilators and catheters in a way that other infectious agents cannot.

To help reverse the rise of the fungus, the first step should be to find a way to reduce the amount of C. auris that patients harbor, Lockhart says. “The key is to reduce colonization enough so that it does not spread to other patients, to protect those most at risk. To do this, you must first minimize the spread, which she says , can be done by adequately maintaining sterile hospital environments and cleaning procedures.

Lyman is confident that steps can be taken to slow the spread and reduce the number of cases in the United States. “We actually saw many installations in areas that prevented and even stopped transmission,” she says. The key, she says, will be “really strong infection control and good communication.”

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6264661/fungal-infection-candida-auris-hospitals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related