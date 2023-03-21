UK strikes to unleash ‘tsunami’ of anxiety over North Sea oil and gas





Dozens of oil and gas platforms in Britain’s North Sea could be shut down in the coming weeks after 1,400 offshore workers from five contracting companies voted to go on strike demanding better pay and working conditions, unions said on Monday. .

Industrial action is expected to hit the platforms of major companies operating on the continental shelf, including BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbor Energy and Ithaca Energy, the union said in a statement.

Prospective action includes electrician, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crews, scaffolding crane operators, plumbers, platers and riggers working for Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork Construction, Petrofac Facility Management, Wood Group UK Limited and Sparrows Offshore Services. , according to the union. Overseas workers in these five companies recently voted overwhelmingly to start strike action, demanding better deals on jobs, salaries and conditions.

“Unite, whose members will step into action in a company that enjoys record profits, expects its platforms and offshore installations to ‘stop’ due to the unique role its members play,” the union said.

Unite Executive Director Sharon Graham said: A drilling concession is, in effect, a license to print money.”

“1,400 overseas workers are now ready to go on strike against employers who scrape in money but refuse to give them their fair share of the pie. This will create a tsunami of industrial unrest in the maritime sector,” added Graham.

“Unite will support these members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The strikes will hit various offshore oil and gas platforms over 24, 48 and 72 hours from 29 March to 7 June, the union said.

Workers at Petrofac BP and Worley Services UK Limited on the Harbor Energy platforms this week are also expected to vote on strike action over a wage dispute.

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

Read more on Oilprice.com:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/UK-Strikes-To-Cause-A-Tsunami-Of-Unrest-For-North-Sea-Oil-And-Gas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related