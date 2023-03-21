Capitol Police see no current threat to US Capitol, but DC braces after Trump calls for possible indictment protests





Washington CNN—

The United States Capitol Police are not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the United States Capitol ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to an intelligence assessment of the department obtained by CNN.

But Washington officials are preparing for protests that could erupt, a district official told CNN on Monday.

A coordination body called the Joint Information Center, which includes 12 local agencies on standby, will be set up on Tuesday, the official said, in case an indictment is issued.

So far, however, the official has warned that there is no indication or expectation that there will be violent protests, nor has the Metropolitan Police Department received any permit applications. to manifest. The official said the district is ready and noted that the center is activated whenever there is a potential need for emergency response. He was last defended during President Joe Bidens’ State of the Union address.

A Manhattan grand jury is investigating Trump’s alleged role in a silent payment scheme. While an indictment could be forthcoming as soon as this week, any potential court appearances for Trump are more likely not to take place until next week, according to a senior law enforcement official familiar with the issues. ongoing security discussions.

Law enforcement officials involved in the talks stressed the need to adequately prepare for the complex choreography of a Trump surrender and court appearance. Federal, state and local law enforcement met Monday in New York to discuss planning, the senior official said.

A source close to Trump’s legal team told CNN they had no indication of the timing of a possible indictment beyond the fact that the DA told them nothing was expected on Tuesday.

Trump on Saturday called on his supporters to demonstrate in response to a possible arrest, echoing calls he made for demonstrations in Washington, DC, in response to his protests over the loss of the 2020 election which later turned violent when dozens of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

The USCP’s assessment said the department saw nothing on the Jan. 6 level directed at the Capitol.

Although (the Interagency Intelligence and Coordination Division) identified reactionary responses that included calls for protests, mass civil disobedience, violence, and the targeting of law enforcement involved in such an arrest of the former president, IICD is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats against the US Capitol, according to the assessment.

While the calls for protests and violence are disturbing and some commentators may be inclined to engage in potentially violent illegal actions, IICD has yet to see any indication of organized protests and/or violence in scale, as IICD did before January. 6, 2021, according to assessment.

A USCP spokesperson declined CNN’s request for comment on the assessment, saying that for security reasons, we are not discussing any potential security plans.

After the Capitol riot, the USCP came under fire for security lapses despite online discussions of protests and potential violence that day.

Some social media users interpreted Trump’s post over the weekend as a call to action, Capitol Police’s assessment said, including discussions of their protest tactics, such as training large gatherings to block roads and building access and a trucking protest.

The assessment noted that while some social media users have issued calls for protests in Washington, D.C., the department has not identified any confirmed plans for protests in the city or on the grounds of the US Capitol.

Any protests or potential violence are likely to be directed at the Justice Department, FBI and Manhattan District Attorneys Office, according to the assessment.

Demonstrations in favor of an indictment are also expected, according to the assessment, which warns that staging demonstrations supporting opposing views increases the likelihood of a confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters.

The Washington, DC, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency has also been tracking conversations online since Trump’s weekend call for protests, but so far has not seen any communications. suggesting a massive mobilization of protesters in the district.

Were not seeing the type of large-scale mobilization by known groups that commit violence for the District of Columbia, agency director Christopher Rodriguez told CNN.

Rodriguez said that while the threat environment can change quickly, the agency is seeing online activity similar to what it saw after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in August, but not near the level of chatter before the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. .

In New York, where the grand jury investigating Trump met, all NYPD officers are expected to be in uniform and ready to deploy on Tuesday, according to an internal memo a source shared with CNN. The memo was in response to Trump’s social media posts calling on his supporters to take action.

Law enforcement officials told CNN that although Tuesday is a high alert day, there are currently no credible threats.

The mayor’s office also said Monday that there are no credible threats to the city at this time, adding that the NYPD continues to monitor activity and coordinate with local, state and local law enforcement. federal.

Mayor Eric Adams is in constant contact with the NYPD commissioner on all matters of public safety, his office said, adding that he speaks with the commissioner and others at the NYPD several times a day.

CNN reported last week that the security of a possible indictment against Trump was discussed as part of the daily NYPD briefing and that another more detailed security briefing is scheduled for Monday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

