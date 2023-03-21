Qatar Airways plans up to 15 daily UK flights this summer





According to the latest Cirium data, the UK is behind the US as the largest national market for Qatar Airways to be sold this summer. The oneworld airline will plan 931,000 UK departures seats (double in both directions) and serve five airports: Birmingham, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, London Heathrow and Manchester.

Compared to 2019, only Cardiff, which is financially very heavily subsidized, is not serving. It is unclear if or when it will return. Qatar Airways will operate up to 15 British flights daily this summer, down from the record of 16 in the summer four years ago.

Quick flight video of the day 5 UK airports

Qatar Airways’ plans include: Birmingham, which operated from March 2016 to March 2020, returns on 10 July. That would make it the third Middle Eastern airline to serve West Midlands cities, after Emirates and Saudia.

Doha to…

flight

Aircraft (ordered by air)

comment

Birmingham

every day

787-8

return on July 10th

Edinburgh

up to 2x per day

787-8

10 times a week, twice daily from July 1st. double daily records

Gatwick

up to 2x per day

787-8

Daily, and double daily from June 19th. In 2019, I ate three times a day. BA’s daily Gatwick-Doha, which effectively runs Qatar Airways, responds.

Heathrow

45 times a week

777-300ER, A380, 777-200LR, A350-1000, A350-900

45 times a week is a record. There are up to 7 flights per day. A350 only 9 runs this summer

Manchester

18 days a week

777-300ER, 787-9, 787-8, 777-200LR

777-200LR Only Once: April 23rd

Photo: Fasttailwind I Shutterstock.

Up to 15 UK flights per day

Qatar Airways operates an average of 13 flights to the UK every day this summer. However, from July 11th, it will be held 15 times and 48 times daily. Apparently it’s because of Birmingham’s return, Gatwick’s doubling, and Edinburgh’s daily doubling. On 11 July they all leave Doha for England.

01:05: QR11, Heathrow; A380 01:05: QR31, Edinburgh; 787-8 01:25: QR21, Manchester; 787-9 01:35: QR329, Gatwick; 787-8 01:40: QR9, Heathrow; 787-9 02:20: QR35, Birmingham; 787-8 07:40: QR29, Edinburgh; 787-8 07:55: QR3, Heathrow; A380 08:00: QR27, Manchester; 777-300ER 08:10: QR327, Gatwick; 787-8 08:50: QR7, Heathrow; 777-300ER 12:40: QR1, Heathrow; 777-300ER 14:35: QR23, Manchester; 787-8 15:05: QR15, Heathrow; 777-200LR 16:40: QR5, Heathrow; 777-200LR

Click here for Heathrow to Doha flights.

Photo: Media_Works I Shutterstock.

Qatar Airways to the UK in 2022

According to the British Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways transported more than 2.3 million passengers between the UK and Doha last year. Apparently, a massive volume (about three-quarters) has moved elsewhere.

According to booking data, UK-Pakistan was Qatar Airways’ largest national market, undoubtedly helping Pakistan International Airport fall short due to the ongoing ban (although there were some flights using wet leasing equipment). It was followed by India, Australia, Thailand, Nigeria, Nepal, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Heathrow Airport, with round-trip flights from Doha to Kathmandu, was the most popular departure and destination. The rest of the top 10 were Manchester-Islamabad, Heathrow-Lagos, Heathrow-Male, Heathrow-Dhaka, Heathrow-Colombo, Manchester-Lahore, Heathrow-Islamabad, Manchester-Male and Heathrow-Manila.

Click here for Manchester to Islamabad flights.

Are you flying this summer? If so, let me know where it goes in the comments.

Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-1000 has a capacity of 327 passengers. Photo: Vincenzo Pace | Simple Flying Qatar Airways

IATA/ICAO codes: QR/QTR

Airline type: full service airline

Hub: Hamad International Airport, Doha

Established Year: 1993

Alliance: Oneworld

CEO: Akbar Al Baker

Country: Qatar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/qatar-airways-15-daily-uk-flights-summer-2023/

