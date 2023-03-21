On the 23rd of April all phones in the UK are ringing an alarm.





The UK will be testing a new emergency alert system in April.

getty

The UK is testing a new emergency alert system that will alert all phones across the country on 23 April.

The government’s new emergency alert service is designed to warn citizens if their lives are in danger. Alerts sound when events such as severe flooding, fire, or terrorist attacks occur.

The UK has conducted regional tests of the service over the past year, but now plans to conduct national tests on 23 April. All compatible phones sound the siren for 10 seconds and display a warning message until the user dismisses it. An alarm will sound even if the phone is silent.

The government has released a YouTube video showing what the beeps are like to prevent people from getting caught on test day.

The test alert, which is said to take place on the evening of April 23, could cause chaos with potentially hundreds or thousands of mobile phones sounding alarms simultaneously in public places such as theaters, cinemas and sports arenas.

Are emergency alerts going off on your phone?

The emergency alert service is compatible with all phones running iOS 14.5 or higher or Android 11 or higher. Tablets that can access the cellular network also receive alerts.

When a real sound is heard, an alert is sent to everyone in the affected area based on your current location. Alerts are sent to all devices that can reach cellular masts in the affected area. Users do not need to opt-in and do not need to turn on Location Services to receive notifications.

The government insists that the alert service is safe and that only government departments and emergency services can send alerts. There are websites that list past alerts so that citizens can check if they believe they have been targeted by false alerts.

Notification while driving

Test notifications and real alerts are sent to all devices, even those the owner is driving.

The UK government warns that motorists should not read emergency alerts or otherwise respond to them while driving or riding a motorcycle.

If you are driving, you should continue driving and not react to noise or try to pick up your phone and process messages, the government added.

Find a safe and legal place to stop before reading the message. If there is no safe or legal place to stop nearby and no one in the vehicle to read the alert, listen to the live radio and wait on the billboard until you find a safe and legal stop.

Opt out of Emergency Alerts

If you don’t want to be disturbed on the evening of April 23rd, here’s a way to temporarily turn off your phone’s emergency alerts.

To turn off notifications, go to your phone settings app and search for emergency notifications. You can find an option to turn off emergency alerts as shown in the screenshot below.

Android settings allow you to turn off emergency alerts.

Barry Collins

