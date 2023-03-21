The best hair growth shampoo for men in the UK, tested by Men’s Health Lab experts





OK, let’s get real here for a moment. We’ve all been there. You take a peek at your own hair in the mirror and start to notice that it looks a little thinner. It’s not exactly a confidence booster, is it?

you are not alone. According to a recent survey conducted by the Belgravia Centre, a leading hair loss clinic in the UK, around 40% of men experience noticeable hair loss by the age of 35, the most common type being thinning hair.

But fear not, as using a thickening hair growth shampoo can make a huge difference. No more struggling to style your thinning strands or feeling like you’re aging faster than you’d like. The best shampoo for thinning hair can make your eyelids look and feel thicker in the blink of an eye.

Our Men’s Health Lab has rigorously tested a range of men’s shampoos that claim to promote hair growth and thickness. The result came out. And we are talking about serious changes. So, if you’re ready to take action and make your lids look their best, check out our top picks below.

Best hair thickening shampoo for men Do hair growth shampoos really work?

If you’re dealing with hereditary hair loss, you’ll need more than your typical concentrated shampoo. Sadly, male pattern baldness is a one-way street. Unless you’re getting a hair transplant, your best bet is to hold on to what you still have and go to the barbershop and get your ‘best’ cut.

Products like minoxidil and finasteride have been proven to help with hair loss, but they can have less-than-ideal side effects, such as disrupting testosterone levels and causing dryness and irritation. The shampoos tested here are designed to reduce thinning and give the illusion of more hair as opposed to reversing hair loss. So, if you’re not ready for a full hair transplant, these products may be just what you need to keep your eyelids looking their best.

When your hair starts to thin, it loses some of its key elements: keratin (a protein) and water. So, the best shampoos for thinning hair address this problem head-on by adding what’s missing. Most concentrated shampoos contain an ingredient called panthenol, a type of vitamin B-5 that helps attract moisture. result? Your hair will look and feel thicker, making it much easier to style the sweet look you’ve been dreaming of.

test method

A panel of 700 testers, all self-diagnosed with mild to severe hair loss or thinning, had tried a hair thickening shampoo for at least one month. All products tested claimed to correct at least one of the three major hair loss problems: breakage, thinning, and root or scalp problems. Testers recorded any changes in hair condition during the trial period, including the overall look of the hair and the feel of the scalp.

At the Men’s Health Lab, experts combed treated hair and compared it to untreated hair to evaluate the efficacy of anti-breakage shampoos. The less hair breakage and fallout, the more effective the shampoo will be. They also tested claims to stimulate and thicken roots by analyzing hair density and thickness using a HairMetrix machine.

Disclaimer: These hair products are designed for everyday hair loss and not for medically or genetically related conditions such as alopecia or male pattern baldness. If you are dealing with any of these issues, seek advice from a medical professional who can guide you on the best treatment for your specific needs.

