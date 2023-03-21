U.S. banks on a bumpy road as early republic problems linger





(Bloomberg) — Just a few weeks ago, they were small players in the giant American banking system. Now a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that has rocked the country and hired the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon.

At the latest count in the fast-evolving turmoil, one of the two collapsed lenders remained for sale while the fate of a third bank looked increasingly bleak. Billionaire investor Buffett has been in touch with the Biden administration about possible help, while smaller banks and lawmakers have demanded the government provide more protection for customer deposits.

The ongoing upheaval despite regulators’ efforts to contain it came amid another heartbreaking moment in the banking industry: UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG after a crisis of confidence at the troubled lender. While the deal ends a week of intense speculation over the fate of Swiss banks, the outlook for regional banks in the Americas remains uncertain.

First Republic Bank shares fell 13% at 9:52 a.m. in New York, following a record drop of 72% last week. The lender was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings for the second time on Sunday after being junked just days ago, even after the bank received $30 billion from 11 U.S. banks to stave off a possible collapse.

It’s going to be pretty bumpy going forward, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. People are doing something that’s probably not rational but totally understandable, they’re moving repositories. This dynamic will not stop overnight; neither are the losses suffered.

Depositors fled regional lenders following the collapse of SVB Financial Groups Silicon Valley Bank, after it failed to raise capital amid huge losses on its debt investments. In a single day, depositors attempted to withdraw $42 billion. The bank collapsed into receivership the following day and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. looked for a sale.

On Sunday, Bloomberg News reported that the FDIC was moving toward a deal breaker for the lender after a second auction failed to find a buyer. Bids are now due Friday for the bridge bank, a sign that quick-fix regulators have been calling for is not imminent.

The pain had quickly spread to other regional banks, sending their shares plummeting. Moodys Investors Service placed six regional banks under review for downgrade and lowered the outlook for the entire U.S. banking system from negative to stable, citing deposit runs.

The deal, the brainchild of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and backed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, failed to allay investor concerns about its financial health.

The biggest open question is the First Republic, which suffered a run after being somewhat unfairly tied to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, said Todd Baker, senior fellow at the Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy from Columbia University. I expect a private capital injection or M&A deal soon there so the bank can maintain primary banking relationships with its core wealthy individuals and their businesses.

The future of a struggling regional bank was resolved on Sunday evening: the FDIC announced that a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp had agreed to acquire key elements of the closed New York-based Signature Bank by state financial regulators a week ago and placed in the FDIC. sequestration.

New York Community Bancorps Flagstar Bank will acquire substantially all of Signature’s deposits and certain loan portfolios, the FDIC announced. Signatures 40 branches will operate as Flagstar branches from Monday.

Taking a cue from the latest financial crisis, the FDIC negotiated for appreciation rights to New York Community Bancorp common stock that the agency says could be worth up to $300 million.

To appease customers, US regulators unveiled extraordinary measures earlier this month, pledging to fully reimburse uninsured deposits at failing banks.

A coalition of midsize U.S. banks has asked federal regulators to extend FDIC insurance to all deposits for the next two years, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, arguing the guarantee was needed to head off a broader run on banks. and stabilize the sector. On Sunday, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, also said more U.S. deposits should be covered by federal insurance.

The path to any general increase is through a bitterly divided Congress. Contrary to Warren’s enthusiasm, key lawmakers like House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry struck a much more cautious tone.

There is also growing political pressure from smaller community-focused lenders whose customer deposits are often less than $250,000.

Others argue that increasing the limit on deposit insurance could help boost confidence. It’s more of a crisis of confidence triggered by one or two banks, and that confidence just needs to be restored, said Duke University School of Law professor Lawrence Baxter.

The FDIC invoked what is called a systemic risk exception to insure uninsured depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, which accounted for more than 90% of its deposits as well as Signature.

Also on Sunday, the Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action to boost liquidity in U.S. dollar swap deals, the latest push by policymakers to ease mounting strains in the global financial system.

No one wants to be systemic when it comes to regulation, and everyone wants to be systemic when it comes to bailouts, said Aaron Klein, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former deputy assistant secretary at the Treasury Department. It is difficult to know what the limits of the law are when, in times of crisis, the limits are tested.

The crisis has drawn Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Buffett into the fray. The investor who has a long history of helping struggling lenders has been in contact with senior officials in President Joe Bidens’ administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolded. Conversations focused on whether Buffett might somehow invest in the U.S. regional banking sector, but the billionaire also offered broader advice and guidance on the current turmoil.

Complicating the issue is a two-day Fed meeting starting Tuesday in which Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues will discuss the strength of U.S. banks and the possibility of an impending recession.

The Fed’s next move will be closely watched as recent bank failures bring back memories of the 2008 financial crisis. Expectations have shifted widely between the Fed forecasting another quarter-point interest rate hike or a pause in its year-long effort to raise rates and reduce inflation. As developments move quickly, rate hike expectations could change again before Wednesday.

This is a tougher meeting, said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics, a Washington policy analysis firm. He doesn’t have two weeks to form a consensus. Consensus is a moving target.

–With help from Ben Bain, Craig Torres, Silla Brush, Paige Smith, Allyson Versprille and Marion Dakers.

(Updated shares to fourth paragraph.)

