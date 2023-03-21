The Last of Us Season 2: Neil Druckmann Teases Crucial Sequel Character With Classic Poster





Fans of The Last of Us were mourning the fact that there was no new episode of the HBO series last night, but they got another little treat: a teaser for The Last of Us’ most crucial addition. Us Part II.

“No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on the way!” Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the video game and producer of the HBO show, tweeted. “Endure and Survive!”

He included a poster showing a fairly recognizable forearm: that of Abby, a key character in the game’s sequel.

No TLoU on HBO tonight. But season 2 is already on the way! Endure and survive!

Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 19, 2023

Fans of The Last of Us will remember this Outbreak Day poster from 2017. Druckmann’s tease says a lot about what to expect from Season 2 on HBO.

Disclaimer: Plot details for The Last of Us Part II and Season 2 will follow.

Abby is by far the most important character added in Part II, both for her rather infamous introduction and the fact that she’s a playable character for a good portion of the game.

In the poster, his absolutely insane forearm wields a hammer, one of his in-game melee weapons. Interestingly, a golf club isn’t the weapon featured here; players will know how important this item is for the start of Part II.

The Last of Us Episode 9: TV Show vs Game Comparison

Abby, who was played by Laura Bailey in the game and has yet to be cast in the series, will no doubt be an important part of The Last of Us going forward, as Druckmann has already confirmed that the HBO series will cover the story of Part II.

What’s unclear, however, is how many seasons it will take to tell this story. Showrunner Craig Mazin previously told IGN that Part II is “more than a TV season for sure,” but neither he nor Druckmann have confirmed an exact number.

What has been confirmed is that it will take us some time to see all of this play out. Star Bella Ramsey said in a recent interview that The Last of Us Season 2 won’t arrive until late 2024 or early 2025.

This story has been updated to clarify that the teaser poster was originally released on Outbreak Day 2017.

Alex Stedman is senior editor at IGN, overseeing entertainment reporting. When she’s not writing or editing, you can find her reading fantasy novels or playing Dungeons and Dragons.

